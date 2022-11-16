Home Entertainment OMEGAX Exposes Evil Acts of Brokerage Company, Forced to Hand Over Mobile Phone Password to Monitor Chat- Shangbao Indonesia
Entertainment

OMEGAX Exposes Evil Acts of Brokerage Company, Forced to Hand Over Mobile Phone Password to Monitor Chat- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
OMEGAX Exposes Evil Acts of Brokerage Company, Forced to Hand Over Mobile Phone Password to Monitor Chat- Shangbao Indonesia

November 17, 2022 at 04:17 AM

90

Korean boy group OMEGA X held a press conference

[Sina Entertainment]Korean boy group OMEGA X held a press conference at the Bar Association in Seocho-gu, Seoul, exposing the evil deeds of the brokerage company.

Not long ago, OMEGA X was photographed by fans being insulted and beaten by representatives of the brokerage company in public. Although the brokerage company claimed afterwards that OMEGA X and the representative of the brokerage company were just a momentary misunderstanding, it was revealed the next day that all OMEGA X members were canceled by the brokerage company. The news that they failed to return to China as scheduled made the conflict between the two parties public. After returning to China, the OMEGA X members revealed to the media that they were still forced to participate in the performance due to the new crown pneumonia. Many members experienced symptoms such as panic and insomnia, and announced that they could not continue to cooperate with the brokerage company.

At the press conference held today, the members of OMEGA X expressed again that they could not cooperate with the brokerage company and broke the news that the brokerage company forced them to practice 15 to 17 hours a day without a break, and forced them to hand over their mobile phones and passwords to monitor members chat content between.

See also  Fumio Kishida advocates response to Russian parliamentarians on disputed island sovereignty between Japan and Russia-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Chen Duling and Wang Xichao broke up and...

Forgotten Keys Releases Kontakt Drum Machine KING-2

Professional Interpretation l Sejong University_Animation_Field_Game

Villa Verdi, Sangiuliano: “The State will intervene, it...

Heroes come from the people: Young Female Make-up...

Wang Junkai’s profile profile Wang Junkai’s height, age,...

“Baldur’s Gate 3” major update preview, the new...

Palace Skateboards x Umbro Soccer-Themed Joint Capsule Collection...

Cosmoprof Asia 2022 starts its engines and returns...

The sequel of the popular Korean crime action...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy