[Sina Entertainment]Korean boy group OMEGA X held a press conference at the Bar Association in Seocho-gu, Seoul, exposing the evil deeds of the brokerage company.

Not long ago, OMEGA X was photographed by fans being insulted and beaten by representatives of the brokerage company in public. Although the brokerage company claimed afterwards that OMEGA X and the representative of the brokerage company were just a momentary misunderstanding, it was revealed the next day that all OMEGA X members were canceled by the brokerage company. The news that they failed to return to China as scheduled made the conflict between the two parties public. After returning to China, the OMEGA X members revealed to the media that they were still forced to participate in the performance due to the new crown pneumonia. Many members experienced symptoms such as panic and insomnia, and announced that they could not continue to cooperate with the brokerage company.

At the press conference held today, the members of OMEGA X expressed again that they could not cooperate with the brokerage company and broke the news that the brokerage company forced them to practice 15 to 17 hours a day without a break, and forced them to hand over their mobile phones and passwords to monitor members chat content between.