On a day like today Brian May was born and Roberto Fontanarrosa died

2007 – ROBERTO FONTANARROSA. At the age of 62, the writer and graphic humorist Roberto Fontanarrosa, winner of two Konex awards, dies in the Santa Fe city of Rosario.

Fontanarrosa began his career in magazines in Rosario and transcended nationally due to the originality of his drawings and the speed with which he executed them, which is why his graphic production was so prolific or abundant.

In the 1970s he began to draw in the magazines Hortensia, Satiricón and in the newspaper Clarín, where he became known for his characters “Boogie, the oily” -which reached publications in Colombia and Mexico-, and the gaucho Inodoro Pereyra , always together with his dog Mendieta.

The gaucho Inodoro Pereyra and his dog Mendieta, creations of the writer and cartoonist Roberto Fontanarrosa.

A fan of Rosario Central and a fan of soccer, Fontanarrosa also wrote several works with this sport as a theme, such as the story “December 19, 1971″, in which he recounts Central’s victory over Newell’s in the semifinal of a national tournament, “ The eight was Moacyr”, or the stories about sister Rosa, an eccentric mentalist who is the protagonist of stories related to the events in which the National Team played.

Roberto Alfredo “el Negro” Fontanarrosa with his characters. (Córdoba Culture Agency)

The artist published three novels and fifteen books of short stories, many of which were dramatized, turned into plays, and made into movies or television.

The admiration, recognition and value for the friendship that he cultivated throughout his life made him the recipient, after his death on July 19, 2007, of a large number of tributes that ranged from a documentary about his own life, sculptures from his figure and his most emblematic characters such as Boogie el aceitoso, Mendieta and Inodoro Pereyra, to the creation of a cultural center that bears his name in the city of Rosario.

Ephemeris: born Brian May

British musician and composer Brian May, guitarist and vocalist for the rock band Queen, was born in the town of Hampton, on the outskirts of London.

In 2005 he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his “services to the music industry”. May earned a doctorate in astrophysics from Britain’s Imperial College.

In mid-2020, May was considered the best guitarist in rock history, according to the readers of Total Guitar magazine, one of the most influential British publications on the subject.

At the time, the musician outvoted legends like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Eddie Van Halen, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Tony Iommi, among others.

Brian May.

“I am absolutely speechless. I’m hallucinating, it’s completely unexpected. Obviously, I am deeply moved that people think of me in this way, “the guitarist told that magazine two years ago, according to the DPA agency.

“I will never say that I am a great guitarist in the virtuoso sense. I guess this tells me that what I’ve done has reached people. I think I just try to play from my heart and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Other ephemeris

1848 – RIGHTS OF WOMEN. In the Wesleyan chapel in the New York town of Seneca Falls, the first convention on the Rights of Women in the United States is held, organized by Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, pioneers of feminism in America.

1912 – HOLBROOK METEORITE. Broken into thousands of pieces upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere, a meteorite falls on the outskirts of the American town of Holbrook (Arizona). It is estimated that some 16,000 pieces fell in a radius of about 40 kilometers. The largest piece is on display at the Museum of Natural History in New York.

Holbrook meteorite. This 3,576 g fragment is preserved at the Arizona State University Center for Meteorite Studies. (TO ITS)

1924 – NAPALPI MASSACRE. At least 500 members of the original Qom and Mocoví peoples are killed by the police and groups of armed ranchers in the Napalpí Indigenous Colony, in the National Territory of Chaco, the current province of the same name. The Napalpí Massacre was one of the largest committed in Argentina in the 20th century.

1953 – RENE HOUSEMAN. Former soccer player René Orlando Houseman was born in the city of La Banda, Santiago. He was a skilled striker and one of Huracán’s greatest idols, with whom he was champion in 1973. He shone in the World Cup in Germany ’74 and was world champion with Argentina in 1978 .

René Houseman, Mexico ’86.

1959 – CAMPANELLA. Argentine film and television director, screenwriter and producer Juan José Campanella is born. The Secret in His Eyes, one of the films he directed, won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2010.

Juan Jose Campanella. (Paramount+)

1976 – MARIO SANTUCHO. The founder of the Partido Revolucionario de los Trabajadores and leader of the guerrilla group of the Revolutionary People’s Army, Mario Roberto Santucho, dies at the age of 39 in the Buenos Aires town of Villa Martelli in a shootout with a “task group” under the command of the Captain Juan Carlos Leonetti, also killed in the confrontation.

1978 – DOLORES FONZI. Actress Dolores Fonzi, winner of the Malaga Festival Award (Spain) in 2012 and the Silver Condor in 2016, was born in Buenos Aires. In addition to working on several successful television series, such as Verano del ’98 and Graduados, she has filmed twenty films.

Dolores Fonzi, in a scene from the film ‘El Campo’.

1980 – OLYMPIC GAMES. The 1980 Moscow Olympic Games begin in the midst of a boycott by the United States and 60 other countries, including Argentina, in the middle of the “cold war” with the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which had invaded Afghanistan a year earlier.

1987 – DANIEL FRANCOVIG. Uruguayan goalkeeper Daniel Francovig, from Atlético Unión Táchira of Venezuela, scores a goal from goal to goal against Argentine Luis Alberto Islas in the victory of his team against Independiente by 3-2 for the 1987 Copa Libertadores de América.

More ephemeris

1195.- The Almohads of Abu Yaqub al-Mansur defeat the Christian troops of Alfonso VIII in the battle of Alarcos (Ciudad Real).

1595.- The German Johannes Kepler describes in his “Mysterium Cosmographicum” the invisible structure with the orbits of the 6 then known planets.

1824.- The former Mexican Emperor Agustín de Iturbide is shot in Padilla (Tamaulipas). He had returned from Europe and was sentenced to death by the Congress of the province.

1843.- Launching of the British liner “SS Great Britain” in Bristol. The first of its kind with an iron helmet.

1845.- A fire in a candle factory in New York spreads to 300 buildings and causes 30 deaths.

1870.- France declares war on Prussia, a conflict that lasts almost a year and with around 700,000 deaths. France, defeated, loses Alsace and Lorraine.

1900.- Inauguration of the first section of the Paris Metro (Porte Maillot-Porte Vincennes), between locations of the Universal Exposition of that year.

1909.- The pilot Hubert Latham fails in the first attempt to cross the English Channel by airplane, which had a prize from the “Daily Mail” of 1,000 pounds.

1940.- II World War: in the battle of Cape Sapada, the Italian cruiser “Bartolomeo Colleoni” is sunk in the Aegean by the Australian “Sidney”.

1943.- II World War: hundreds of allied planes bomb the periphery of Rome, such as San Lorenzo, causing 3,000 deaths.

.- Hitler meets Mussolini in Feltre (Italy) and convinces him to continue in the war. Days later, the Duce resigns from his government posts.

1949.- The French president, Vincent Auriol, and King Sisavong Vong agree that Laos becomes an independent state.

1976.- Roberto Mario Santucho, leader of the Argentine guerrilla Revolutionary Army of the People (ERP), and his lieutenant Benito Urteaga die in a military confrontation in their refuge in Villa Martelli in Buenos Aires.

1979.- The combatants against the regime of Anastasio Somoza enter Managua. The Sandinista revolution triumphs.

.- María de Lourdes Pintassilgo, the first woman to be commissioned to form a Government in Portugal. She headed the “Government of the 100 days”.

1980.- Opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Moscow, boycotted by more than 60 countries at the initiative of the US after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

1982.- The Bolivian Military Junta dismisses the president, Celso Torrelio. He is succeeded two days later by General Guido Vildoso.

1985.- A mining dam bursts in Stava (Italy) and 268 people die in the flood that devastates four hotels and twenty chalets.

1989.- General Wojciech Jaruzelski, sole candidate, is elected President of Poland, with the strict half plus one of the votes of the Assembly.

1991.- Juan Carlos I and the Cuban president, Fidel Castro, meet for the first time in Guadalajara (Mexico), coinciding with the closing of the First Ibero-American Summit.

1992.- 28 people died, most of them members of a Mexican ballet, when the bus in which they were traveling near the Guatemalan capital fell into a ravine.

.- Vietnam celebrates the first legislative elections in its history, with all the candidates from the Communist Party, except for two independents.

1996.- Opening ceremony of the Atlanta Olympic Games (USA).

1997.- The IRA decrees a ceasefire to promote the pacification of Northern Ireland, which allows the first meeting in October between unionists and republicans, after 28 years of conflict and 3,200 deaths.

2001.- Sixth general strike in Argentina, called by the three major trade union centrals, for the seventh adjustment program in 18 months of the Government of Fernando de la Rúa.

2016.- The European Commission fines truck manufacturers 2,930 million euros for participating for 14 years in a cartel to prevent free competition.

2021.- Pedro Castillo is proclaimed president-elect of Peru, a month and a half after the elections in which Keiko Fujimori was imposed, who presented a thousand challenges to the process. He took possession on the 28th of that month.

BIRTHS

1803.- Ramón Mesonero Romanos, Spanish writer.

1834.- Edgar Degas, French painter.

1908.- Josefina Carabias, Spanish journalist.

1921.- Rosalyn Sussman Yalow, American researcher and Nobel Prize in Medicine 1977.

1929.- Sofía Murátova, Soviet gymnast.

1934.- Francisco Sa Carneiro, Portuguese politician.

1946.- Ilia Nastase, Romanian tennis player.

1970.- Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish first minister.

DEATHS

1891.- Pedro Antonio de Alarcón, Spanish novelist.

1957.- Curzio Malaparte, Italian writer.

1977. Jose Cuneo, Uruguayan painter.

1981.- José María Pemán, Spanish writer.

2001.- Virgilio Díaz Grullón, Dominican writer.

2000.- Eladio Dieste, Uruguayan architect, inventor and researcher.

2011.- Carlos Sentis, Spanish journalist who chaired the EFE news agency.

2014.- James Garner, American actor.

2016.- Garry Marshall, American filmmaker.

2019.- Ágnes Heller, philósofa Hungara.

2019.- César Pelli, Argentine architect.

