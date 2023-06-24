On a day like today, Lionel Messi was born and “El Potro” Rodrigo died

DAY OF THE MAKEUP. World Makeup Artist Day is celebrated in tribute to the women and men who practice this profession and in commemoration of the date of 1973 on which Bud Westmore, famous Hollywood film makeup artist, died.

Bud Westmore. (Web)

Lionel Messi turns 36

Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini, known as “Leo” Messi, was born in the Santa Fe city of Rosario in 1987. The Argentine star is the only footballer in history to have won the Ballon d’Or seven times. He is the captain of the Argentine team.

Messi won three titles with the senior Argentine national team: the 2021 Copa América, the Finalissima and, finally, he was crowned world champion in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi, reference and captain of the Argentine national team. (AP/File)

Messi left Rosario at an early age, in the year 2000, to join La Masía de Barcelona. Four seasons later, when he was 17 years old, the Dutchman Frank Rijkaard called him up for his first division debut.

In 2009, at the age of twenty-two, he won his first Ballon d’Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year award. Three successful seasons followed, in which he won an unprecedented four Ballon d’Ors in a row.

On June 30, 2017, he married his longtime girlfriend, Antonela Roccuzzo. The couple have three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Lionel Messi with his three children. (Instagram / antonelaroccuzzo)

Rodrigo Bueno

At the age of 27 – on June 24, 2000 – the popular singer Rodrigo Alejandro Bueno, one of the greatest exponents of the Cordovan quartet, died in a car accident.

In the accident, which occurred on the Buenos Aires-La Plata highway, Fernando Olmedo, eldest son of comedian Alberto Olmedo, also died.

Rodrigo Bueno

The son of Eduardo Alberto Bueno, a music producer, and Beatriz Olave, a composer and worker in a publishing company, the “Potro” -as he was nicknamed- was formed within the musical scene of the quartet in Córdoba.

During his professional career he recorded eleven albums and won an ACE Award for best musical artist.

In addition, the “Potro” performed thirteen consecutive concerts to a full room at Luna Park in Buenos Aires. Rodrigo recorded eleven albums

More ephemeris

1911 – ERNESTO SABATO. The physicist, writer and essayist Ernesto Sábato, winner of the 1984 Miguel de Cervantes literary award, who chaired the National Commission on the Disappearance of Persons (CONADEP) was born in the Buenos Aires city of Rojas.

Ernesto Sabato

1911 – JUAN M. FANGIO. The motorist Juan Manuel Fangio, winner of five Formula 1 world championships and considered one of the best best drivers in history, was born in the Buenos Aires city of Balcarce.

Juan Manuel Fangio (File)

1916 – BALLOON CROSSING. Ángel María Zuloaga from Mendoza and Eduardo Bradley from La Plata travel in a hot air balloon from the town of Putaendo, on the outskirts of Santiago de Chile, to Las Cepas hill, neighboring the Mendoza city of Uspallata, on the first flight over the Andes The Andes.

1935 – CARLOS GARDEL. Singer Carlos Gardel dies in a plane crash at the airport in the Colombian city of Medellín. The voice of “El zorzal criollo”, the greatest exponent of tango, was preserved by UNESCO as a cultural heritage of humanity.

1935 – ALFREDO LE PERA. The Argentine lyricist, writer, scriptwriter, translator and journalist born in Brazil, Alfredo Le Pera Sorrentino, died in a plane crash at the airport in the Colombian city of Medellín. He was the author of the lyrics of the best known tangos sung by Carlos Gardel.

Alfredo Le Pera with Carlos Gardel. (Web)

1957 – LUIS SALINAS. The guitarist, singer and composer Luis Salinas, winner of three Gardel awards and one Konex, was born in the Buenos Aires city of Monte Grande. He published 16 records.

louis salinas

1978 – JUAN R. RIQUELME. Juan Román Riquelme, a former soccer player and manager from Boca, was born in the Buenos Aires city of San Fernando, one of the greatest idols of Boca Juniors, with whom he won eleven titles, including the Copa Libertadores de América.

Juan roman riquelme. (Archive)

1990 – ARGENTINA 1 BRAZIL 0. The Argentina team eliminates Brazil from the World Cup in Italy ’90 by beating it 1-0 with a goal from Claudio Paul Canniggia after a great counterattack play by Diego Maradona in the second half of the match. match for the round of 16 of the tournament played at the Delle Alpi stadium in the city of Turin.

Other ephemeris

1509.- Catherine of Aragon, daughter of the Catholic Monarchs and first wife of Henry VIII, is crowned Queen of England.

1571.- The city of Manila is founded under the orders of the Spanish admiral Miguel López de Legazpi.

1717.- The first Masonic Grand Lodge is founded in England.

1823.- Formation of the Federation of United Provinces of Central America, with Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, with capital in Guatemala.

1859.- Battle of Solferino (Italy) with the defeat of the Austrians.

1865.- Spain recognizes El Salvador as an independent country.

1901.- Pablo Picasso exhibits for the first time at the “Ambroise Vollard” gallery in Paris.

1921.- Juan de la Cierva’s autogyro lifts off successfully at the Getafe aerodrome (Madrid).

1932.- Military coup d’état in Siam (present-day Thailand), which ends the absolute monarchy.

1948.- Cold War: land blockade of West Berlin.

1950.- Inauguration of the Municipal Stadium of Rio de Janeiro, Maracana, with a Mexico-Brazil match for the fourth World Soccer Championship.

1960.- Joseph Kasavubu, named the first president of the independent Congo.

.- The Venezuelan president, Rómulo Betancourt, suffered an attack from which he was injured.

1965.- The OAS Council agrees to withdraw the inter-American peacekeeping forces from the Dominican Republic.

1969.- Agrarian reform in Peru is promulgated by Juan Velasco Alvarado.

1980.- The Spanish Congress approves the Organic Law of Religious Freedom.

1983.- The International Democratic Union (IDU) is founded in London, bringing together conservative, democratic and liberal parties.

.- The Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat is expelled from Damascus for “slander” against the Syrian regime.

1985.- Francesco Cossiga, elected president of Italy.

1989.- Dismissed the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Zhao Ziyang.

2001.- The Andean countries sign the Carabobo Act, with advances in political and social integration, 32 years after the birth of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN).

.- Fujimori’s former adviser, the Peruvian Vladimiro Montesinos, was arrested in Venezuela.

2005.- The social network Yahoo! 360º.

2007.- The businessman Mauricio Macri prevails in the mayoral elections of Buenos Aires.

.- Gordon Brown is proclaimed leader of the British Labor Party, replacing Tony Blair.

2010.- Julia Gillard, first woman to assume the Government of Australia.

2012.- Mohamad Mursi, of the Muslim Brotherhood, wins the Egyptian presidential elections.

2013.- Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is sentenced to seven years in prison for the Ruby case.

2016.- David Cameron resigns after the victory of “brexit”.

2018.- The head of state of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wins the presidential elections.

2019.- The tightrope walker brothers Nik and Lijana Wallenda cross New York’s Times Square walking on a cable located about 25 stories high.

2021.- An apartment building in Surfside, in Miami-Dade, collapses in the middle of the night, and in the following days the bodies of 98 people are found.

.- Spanish aid worker María Hernández from Doctors Without Borders is assassinated in Ethiopia.

.- They find in Israel a new unknown human species.

BIRTHS

1542. John of the Cross, Carmelite saint and mystical poet.

1908.- Hugo Distler, German composer.

1911.- Ernesto Sábato, Argentine writer.

.- Juan Manuel Fangio, Argentine racing driver.

1932.- Queta Claver, Spanish actress.

.- Antonio Chenel “Antoine”, Spanish bullfighter.

1942.- Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle, former president of Chile.

1948.- Armando Calderón, former president of El Salvador,

1977.- Nina Zhivanevskaya, Russian swimmer with Spanish citizenship.

1978.- Juan Román Riquelme, Argentine soccer player.

DEATHS

1519.- Lucrezia Borgia, Italian princess.

1908.- Grover Cleveland, former president of the USA.

[1945-JoséGutiérrez-SolanaSpanishpainterandwriter

1960.- Rafael Zabaleta, Spanish painter.

1988.- Juan Manuel Díaz Caneja, Spanish painter.

1991.- Rufino Tamayo, Mexican painter.

2000.- Juan José de la Cierva, Spanish inventor and engineer.

.- Rodrigo Alejandro Bueno, “Potro Rodrigo”, Argentine singer.

2001.- Manuel Soto Monje, “El Sordera”, Spanish singer.

2006.- Joaquín Jordá, Spanish film director.

2012.- “Lonesome George”, the last specimen of the giant Pinta tortoise (Chelonoidis abingdonii).

2014.- Eli Wallach, American actor.

2018.- David Goldblatt, South African photographer.

2021.- Benigno Aquino, former president of the Philippines.

