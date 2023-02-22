Original title: On February 23, the zodiac ox, zodiac rooster, and zodiac dragon will get rich everywhere if they get rid of poverty.

Zodiac Dragon

On February 23, the dragon of the zodiac, with the blessing of the Bodhisattva, there will be countless opportunities to make a fortune, and you are expected to turn yourself into a rich man. The business is developing smoothly without any big storms. As long as you operate with your heart, you are destined to be fruitful and prosperous. Married people are likely to get pregnant this year. In addition to the great joy of having a baby, there is also another joy, that is, good fortune is coming.

zodiac ox

People who belong to the ox will be blessed by the God of Wealth on February 23, with windfalls everywhere, good careers, prosperity, and enlightenment for them. People of the zodiac ox will have a new understanding of their life goals, and they will be able to break through the bottleneck at work. Immediately, People with the zodiac ox have exceptionally strong fortune in wealth, and their income will continue to increase.

zodiac chicken

People who belong to the rooster have not been very stable fortune in the past two years, and there have been many accidents in their lives, mainly because of the yearly violation of Tai Sui in the past two years. On 2.23, the zodiac chicken will be assisted by the situation that the earth is born in the earth and the unitary gold is assisted, which will greatly help the fortune of the zodiac chicken, and the fortune of wealth will also increase accordingly.

