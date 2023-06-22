Home » on July 1 they launch a European telescope to begin exploring it
Entertainment

The European Euclid Space Telescope will be launched on July 1 from the US base Cape Canaveral, in Florida, to try to unravel two great enigmas of the universe: dark matter and dark energy, as announced today by the European Space Agency (ESA) at the Twitter social network. The satellite will go aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the American company SpaceX.

Conceived by the Thales Alenia Space company, the two-tonne, 4.7-meter-high and 3.5-meter-long spacecraft will be positioned near the James Webb Space Telescope, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. From this location, called the Lagrange point 2, Euclid -in homage to the
father of geometry, the Greek Euclid – will project a three-dimensional map of the universe, which will include 2,000 million galaxies, will cover a third of the celestial vault, and will go back in time up to 10,000 million years.

The objective of this unprecedented cartography is to reconstruct the history of the universe “by sections of time”, explained the astrophysicist Yannick Mellier, from the Euclid consortium, during a press conference held on June 13. The idea is to lift a corner of the veil that hides dark matter and energy, which make up 95% of the universe, but whose nature is completely unknown, since they are not visible, the AFP agency reported.

Both components are, for now, purely theoretical, but scientists need them to understand the cosmos. According to his hypothesis, dark matter would act like a cement inside
galaxies, which would explain why they do not disperse into clouds of stars. As for dark energy, its existence is necessary to explain the accelerated expansion of the universe.

Thanks to this mission, astronomers hope to better understand how both components act and evolve over time, AFP concluded.

Telam Agency


