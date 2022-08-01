Listen to the audio version of the article

Italian enchanting places. From the north of the Gulf of Trieste, which becomes the scenographic backdrop for the performances of the legendary puppets of the Piccoli di Podrecca, in the park of the magical Miramare Castle. To the south, half an hour’s drive from Palermo and 10km from the sea of ​​Cefalù, in Castelbuono, a boutique festival, in the medieval village at the foot of the Norman Castle, Madonie Park. More music on Lake Lucerne, which in August can already be a prelude to autumn, with the famous symphonic festival.

Trieste

From 2 to 25 August every day in the Miramare Castle Park, the Gulf as a backdrop, an incredible natural scenery, here are the famous puppets of the Piccoli di Podrecca who are protagonists in “Variety” of entertaining musical scenes, with the Banda D ‘ Affori, the Cuban Rumba, the Viennese and Jazz Orchestra, the Dancer, the Violinist, and the pianist Piccolowsky with the soprano Sinforosa Strangoloni.

Castelbuono (PA)

At its 25th edition, the curtain of the Ypsigrock festival, the first Italian boutique festival, will rise on August 4th with the first acts, starting with Manuel Agnelli, The Sound of This Place 2022 and 4B2M. The 5th is the turn of The Flaming Lips, Yard Act, Penelope Isles, Lowly, C Duncan, Brunacci and Iruna. It will continue on Saturday 6 with 2MANYDJS (ive), Self Esteem, Pillow Queens, Natalie Bergman, Denise Chaila, Ceneri and Linbo while on the 7th the scene will be for DIIV, Nation Of Language, Anna B Savage, Bark Bark Disco and The Tangram.

Lantern

On the 12th at the KKL Hall Riccardo Chailly with the Festival Orchestra and the violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter opens the famous Festival; a novelty by Rihm is scheduled, the Symphony n. 2 by Rachmaninov and the Violin Concerto by the eighteenth-century Saint-George. Chailly also on the 13th with a whole Rachmaninov; which continues with large orchestras and well thought out programs until 11 September. For example, we remember the residence of the composer Thomas Adès, with concerts on August 20-21-27 and September 4.