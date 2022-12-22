Listen to the audio version of the article

With “On purge bébé” which saw the light last week at the Théâtre Royal de la Monnaie in Brussels (and will remain on stage until December 29) the Belgian and international composer Philippe Boesmans, who passed away last April, left the public and to the world of music his legacy of irreverence and levity.

Rightly so, the entire La Monnaie family – to which the author strictly belonged since he was called as “house” composer in the 1980s – was gathered together to commemorate him and present this posthumous work, his ninth, in the best possible way completed for the last two scenes by Benoît Mernier who was his pupil and friend and who received this investiture from himself, practically on his deathbed.

Feydeau

After intimist titles such as “Julie” by Stridberg, after “Wintermärchen” which integrated the jazz-rock of Aka Moon into one scene – even the brilliant Fabrizio Cassol, also Alain Platel’s business partner, was esteemed and admirer of the deceased – after the he last “Pinocchio” which alternated atonal moments for the belly of the whale with other sunny ones of Italian colour, Boesmans has here undertaken the long-lasting challenge of measuring himself against a work on Feydeau. And for which he had immediately asked for the complicity of the director, as well as current director of the Opéra de Lyon, Richard Brunel.

Anarchic and light-hearted

Scissors and libretto adaptations, conducted by both in tandem, of the famous vaudeville have reduced two thirds of the text and brought on stage only the spouses Follavoine, Aristide and Clémence Chouilloux, Horace Truchet her lover and a bébé Toto constipated and king: child in the first scenes, then adult actor, tall and lanky (Tibor Ockenfels) who carries on his stubbornness “out of scale”. Although to give life to Feydeau a clearly visible and “used” toilet room is arranged on stage, although suspicious smokes and brown matter “enter” in the finish, the taste is certainly not to scandalize, but to fully play with that anarchic and light-hearted spirit that we love in a lot of Belgian creativity.

And a thought on the meaning of laughter insinuates itself into a light and decidedly “scatological” work, commissioned by the octogenarian Boesmans instead of eschatology. We are in the baby’s room whose constipation is publicized from the beginning by bickering parents: Julie Follavoine – Jodie Devos the remarkable soprano already Queen of the Night in a past Brussels “Zauberflöte” and here in a scruffy tracksuit and Bastien Follavoine, the agile and theatrical baritone Jean-Sébastien Bou. Very comfortable with her in the part of her husband looking for an army order for the production of her “unbreakable” chamber pots. The text is heavily punctuated by spoken word and orchestra. With suspensions and “trompe-l’oreil” of the orchestration that with imperceptible caesuras leave full space for the beats. Some musical quotations follow one another between the variety, the Mendelssohn of the “Fingal’s Cave” when speaking of the Hebrides islands and, brazenly, the theme of the Grail from the “Parsifal” when the chamber pot is raised. Only the action in the centre, except in a moment of couple harmony where a more elegiac duet finds space.