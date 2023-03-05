The left eye winks when the WIENTALER DREIGESANG raise their voices. Finally, CHRISTINE GNIGLER, JOACHIM RIGLER AND LORINA VALLASTER serenade capitalism. The compositions are by VOLKMAR KLIEN. As part of the electronic duo MAHD (with HANNES LÖSCHEL) he has a space through the serenadesöopens, “in which not only criticism is voiced“, as he says, but “it is also done elegantly”. “Capital must accumulate. It’s a Law of Nature’ is a double-bottomed hymn of praise – between cholera and short supply chains.

“If you wrote a punk rock song about the Böse of capitalism, that would be boring“, according to KLIEN. Why he for electronic Kübel empties out over analogue voices what can be found in the planlessness and what fascination vibrating flesh inspiresöst, the composer explained in an interview with Christoph Benkeser.

Volkmar Klien: The album consists of various projects between 2018 and 2021. They differ from my previous work in that I have not written any vocal or tonal music for the past 20 years. The starting point was therefore the media opera “The Future of Demonstration”. For this I worked with digital sounds and stage design projections, but also with the unamplified voices of natural people. What works the strongest often goes together the least.

The voice has rarely been part of your work before, using it is a rupture.

Volkmar Klien: It is not only a break in my work, but also in relation to the text. For example, the last track on the album, “Additional Interest Shall Accrue,” is the setting to an arbitration award by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Two companies have used high-speed trading methods to influence the course and thereby gain an unfair competitive advantage. That’s absurd, but at the same time it can do a lot. You only have to compare capitalism – the previous alternatives were not great.

That’s why you sing a few serenades to capitalism.

Volkmar Klien: They are hymns because the devil has to be the most fascinating creature on stage.

He’s the wolf in sheep’s clothing?

Volkmar Klien: Or a wolf in a mink coat, proud of what he can do. It has to be audible, which is why the content of the texts is important. Those by Ines Doujak and John Barker were created as a radio play podcast for the Liverpool Biennale. The inspiration comes from the return to a time when radio was still considered the future. In this context, it becomes clear that these are ironic songs of praise – to cholera, short supply chains and just-in-time warehousing.

Man queuethese texts could also simply be used as hymns of praise hören.

Volkmar Klien: Well, as a composer, you assume intelligence in the audience. That doesn’t rule out misunderstandings, but: It’s precisely the game that tilts the content könn, is interesting. If you wrote a punk rock song about the evil of capitalism, that would be boring.

Why?

Volkmar Klien: Because that way you’re always part of the good guys. If the situation is more confusing, it corresponds much more to the environment.

You were never directly in your work, always have the in-betweenöno wanted.

Volkmar Klien: Nobody wants to be Blunzert, right? However, there is a risk that one has mirrored the one time too often. I admit: the idea of ​​mixing three songs with electronic music came from Hannes Loesche [Klien arbeitet mit ihm u.a. für das Projekt mahd; Anm.]. Originally, the harmonic singing desires of the voices had nothing to do with the interventions of the electronics.

Electronics becomes the Störfactor of Äaesthetic?

Volkmar Klien: This opens up a larger space in which not only criticism of capitalism is loud, but also elegant.

The criticism may in Schöhide one.

Volkmar Klien: One stands in the middle of the criticism, never outside it. It would therefore be too easy to make fun of just one specific counterpart. The lack of clarity creates more possibilities than writing political songs like in the 70s.

“WE ARE PLANLESS AND ARE PLEASED ABOUT IT.“

Electroacoustics is abstract in itself – at least more abstract than the human voice.

Volkmar Klien: When it comes to electronics, you don’t have to worry about anything. It is played freely. Furthermore, it has no explicit references to our traditional pitch systems. That’s why we do it just anything. The project has finely-chiseled contrapuntal chants. In between we give ourselves space to pour out an electronic bucket – to see where it goes.

How do you mean that?

Volkmar Klien: as mahd [das Projekt mit Hans Löschel, Anm.] are we improvising unplanned and happy about it.

Brilliant dilettantism.

Volkmar Klien: Hannes Loesche is a professor of piano, I even have a doctorate in composition…

For this reason: genius Dilettantismus.

Volkmar Klien: We enjoy the music and each other. Nevertheless, our way of making music is not planned. Unlike classical composition: it always has a third-person aspect. You write a score and put the parts together. In improvisation you are…

Im Moment?

Volkmar Klien: In real time, yes. As a result, you don’t know in advance where you will end up. You go through time and react to what has already happened – and can happen.

In contrast, the through-composed serenades are for three voices.

Volkmar Klien: The composition course is designed historically and technically. It’s like learning to play chess because you can follow rules. Besides that hört whether what is composed works. By doing this, one learns to deal with notes against the background of a defined style, which is neutral territory. At the same time, this work has never had anything to do with my own. The project is therefore also an attempt to make the early phase of my composition studies appear fruitful. That was fun.

And?

Volkmar Klien: I was able to put aside any aesthetic concerns and work without being offended by fear.

The planned planlessness.

Volkmar Klien: Wandering around aimlessly would never allow the lack of plan to bear fruit. The plan to let yourself drift is great though. Also, it was like a balancing act to pop out one or the other happy song.

That’s what I wanted to get at the beginning. Don’t you run the risk of doing this…

Volkmar Klien: That it will be played on the radio as fair art and all forms of subversion will be lost?

Oh well. I mean: the planlessness you mentioned in electroacoustics stands up to the planned one Äaesthetics towards.

Cover “Capital must accumulate. It’s a Law of Nature” Volkmar Klien: There is something even in the lack of a plan: the sound blows you away pleasantly from the beautiful loudspeakers. The difference is: there is no package leaflet that specifies anything. Conversely, if a piece of paper is included, this does not automatically mean that something has to be specified. If you look at the cover of Ines Doujak, you will recognize a polkadot umbrella. The red dots look nice, but they’re human blood. There is also the political title “Capital must accumulate – it’s a law of nature”.

The addition is important. It’s not your opinion, it’s a law of nature.

Volkmar Klien: That comes out nicely in the lyrics, yes. In addition, the electronic sounds embed the compositions. They are not based on improvisation but on the resynthesis of the songs.

That means?

Volkmar Klien: You analyze what’s happening in the sung spectrum and display it again using oscillators. This gives you detailed control over the sound – a similar technique that I also use on projects for mahd.

“WHEN PEOPLE STAND ON STAGE, BREATHE AND SING TOGETHER, THAT IS VIBRATING FLESH.“

What do you take away from the voices?

Wientaler Dreigesang (c) Igor Ripak Volkmar Klien: It’s not about the sound, it’s about controlling it. When people are on stage, breathing and singing together, it’s vibrating flesh. When you make digital music, you work your way along metaphors. Instruments, voices or tonal facts are reproduced – developments as we know them from nature. Even when that doesn’t happen, our ear looks for natural references. That’s why I’ve always used voices in purely electronic pieces, too, to define temporal developments and dissolve places. Human striving for harmony and agreement in ephemerality is inherent in a cappella singing.

By that you mean simultaneity, being in the moment, right?

Volkmar Klien: You can’t win against each other on stage. It’s about winning together. That’s a part of music that interests me. With three votes, that’s central. That’s why I have to pull myself together at our concerts, not just melt away to the three-song.

The Dreigesang köcould also stand for itself – without the digital embedding.

Volkmar Klien: But I like the element of irritation. Of course, the text already contains an irritating element. However, the stylistic outburst in particular lets me trust that the music will not become a sound-of-music experience.

That’s why the electronic speckles break up the overall picture.

Volkmar Klien: They support it in the break, are irritation. As a result, you only half fit in at any music festival – whether in the electro-acoustic or vocal area. This is an endorsement for the project.

Thank you for your time.

Christopher Benkeser

