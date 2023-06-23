On the day of the Dragon Boat Festival, someone ran into “Xu Xian” Ye Tong by the West Lake, not only her Liang Jiahui, Hui Yinghong, Ni Dahong also came-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

On the day of the Dragon Boat Festival, someone ran into “Xu Xian” Ye Tong by the West Lake. Not only her Liang Jiahui, Hui Yinghong, Ni Dahong also came

City Express News In addition to being Zhou Xingchi’s birthday, the Dragon Boat Festival is also a “scaring day” when Xu Xian sees the real body of the white lady.

Coincidentally, yesterday a netizen said that he ran into “Xu Xian” Ye Tong by the West Lake, and Liang Jiahui was with him, “This can last a whole year!” Someone jokingly left a comment: “When you meet Xu Xian on the Dragon Boat Festival, don’t let him buy realgar wine.”

Ye Tong and Liang Jiahui came to Hangzhou to participate in the movie “I Love You!” ” road show, yesterday afternoon, the film crew also released a set of sweet “couple photos” of the two.

“I love you! “From “Get Out!” Han Yan, the director of “Tumor King” and “Send You A Little Red Flower” and other films, this time he cuts in from the narrative perspective of the elderly, using a pair of dusk lovers who love each other bravely without age constraints and a pair who stay together until they die With an unswerving couple as the protagonists, it tells a pure love that “loves forever and never grows old”. Tony Leung Ka Fai and Ye Tong played the “couple who stay together till death”.

At the road show of Zhejiang Film Times Xinyuan store, Ye Tong told the audience in Hangzhou that taking Hui brother to visit the West Lake was a little bit of friendship as a landlord, “This is a holy place I like very much, and it brings back many memories for me. It’s different, but West Lake Hangzhou is still very beautiful.” Liang Jiahui, who loves to be funny, immediately responded with a white snake pose beside him.

In addition to Liang Jiahui and Ye Tong, Ni Dahong and Hui Yinghong, who played another pair of “twilight lovers who are brave and love each other without fear of age constraints”, also appeared on the road show. They also learned Hangzhou dialect “I love you” together to express their love to the audience in Hangzhou. Interestingly, in the auditorium, enthusiastic Hangzhou people also discussed whether “I love you” in Hangzhou dialect means “I love you” or “I love you”!

Hui Yinghong, who is still unmarried, was active at the scene and asked for marriage from men in Hangzhou. “I am still single, please write to me!” When asked about her criteria for choosing a spouse, it is also very simple: appearance does not matter, but a good heart and filial piety.

As of last night, “I Love You!” “‘s box office has exceeded 80 million yuan, and the word-of-mouth is also good. The Douban score is 8.0 points. Some netizens call it “2023 god-level love movie”. At the end of the road show, when he was leaving, the photographer who went with him also sighed quietly. This is the best movie he has seen this year. It is not only good-looking, but also very meaningful. Young people should learn to put down their phones and experience life. Love.

Taking advantage of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, I recommend everyone to watch this “I Love You!” “.

