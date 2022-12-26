Home Entertainment On the eve of Hearthstone closing service, NetEase’s similar card game “Secret Realm Showdown” resumed operation domeet webmaster
Original title: On the eve of Hearthstone closing service, NetEase’s similar card game “Secret Realm Showdown” resumed operation

On the eve of Hearthstone closing service, NetEase’s similar card game “Uncharted Realm” resumed operation

Blizzard has announced that it will terminate its cooperation with NetEase. All Blizzard game national servers, including “Hearthstone”, will be officially closed on January 24, 2023.

Recently, the development team of Netease’s “Unknown Realm Showdown” issued an announcement, announcing that the game will officially resume operation on January 6. After the restart, the accounts on the mobile phone and PC will be interoperable, but the old account data cannot be preserved. Get compensated.

It is reported that “Showdown in the Secret Realm” is a collectible card game developed by NetEase. The game was launched on September 29, 2017, and will finally be closed on June 21, 2021.

At present, the NetEase team has announced the update plan after the restart of “The Secret Realm Showdown”. It is expected to join the “Mirror Lake Vientiane” level in March; the “Secret Realm Rapid Chess” gameplay in April; and the “End of Eternity” card pack in May.

After that, the game will continue to be updated, adding more cards and other content to the game.

In addition, the game will also join the “offline mode”.

In this mode, even if you are not connected to the Internet or log in to the game, you can still play part of the game content. Currently, this mode only supports AI battles, and LAN battles and other functions will be added in the future.

