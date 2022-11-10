Last Friday, a total of 6 new films were released in mainland China. I wanted to save the current movie theater chain, but I didn’t expect that none of them could be played.

National box office as follows:

“My Regrets Are About You” 4.89 million yuan, 130,000 viewers

“Red-crowned Crane” box office 3440 yuan, 113 audience

“Broken Butterfly” box office 1518 yuan, 33 audience

“Love in Jinggang” box office 1344 yuan, 44 audience

“Spring Water and Stars” box office 112 yuan, 3 audience

“Lin Shen When I See the Deer” box office 75 yuan, 2 audience

Some netizens left a message under the Douban movie “Lin Shen When Seeing a Deer” saying: “The film is average, the key is that I am one of the two viewers! The box office was 75 yuan, and I contributed 70 yuan by myself! ! What coupon did the other one use! ?pissed off”

As soon as this comment came out, netizens watched. Some netizens ridiculed: “I single-handedly propped up a movie’s national box office”

The netizen also announced the truth on Douban, but it was actually made up by himself, just to make everyone laugh.

It is understood that “Lin Shen When I See the Foot” is a feature film directed by Zou Feng and written by Tana. The film tells the story of Wu Yunshu, who grew up with his grandfather in the mountains, and accidentally rescued Zhang Jiaxian, a lost city girl, and two girls. Friendships emerge in the process of living together. When Zhang Jiaxian was about to leave the mountains and return to the city, she decided to take Wu Yunshu to live in the city with herself, and a series of interesting stories happened afterwards.

