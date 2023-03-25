The party of the Argentina national team against Panama, at the world champions party, left different stories outside and inside the stands. Jonathan Abat is one of the people within this last group and his story touched everyone.

The 25-year-old works in a fast food restaurant and is a fan of the national team. When online ticket sales were released, the prices became impossible for him to access. However, he did not give up and managed to work as a security employee during the meeting.

Abat is on vacation and dedicated himself to following the team led by Lionel Scaloni since he arrived in the country. “I was in Ezeiza with the mother of the children that ‘Dibu’ sent for. Messi came back, but I couldn’t see him because he was full of people, ”he told TN.

Regarding how he came to be inside the Monumental stadium, the young man explained that his brother works for the security company that operates there and told him that there was the possibility of adding him to this meeting.

“When my brother told me, I did not doubt it,” he confirmed. However, once confirmed to work that day, his location would be a matter of chance, since he could be inside the stadium as well as outside.

Fortunately, that same Thursday they confirmed that he would be inside. “They began to place us next to the seats and when I saw that it was the tunnel where the players came out, I was happy because I knew I was going to have them there,” he narrated.

As for the video that went viral, the worker explained that his dream was always “to be able to see Messi.” “In a corner I saw him, he got quite close and he was very close,” he explained. He looks at the pictures.

