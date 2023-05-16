Home » Once again expired products are detected in Río Negro and four businesses have been closed
Entertainment

Once again expired products are detected in Río Negro and four businesses have been closed

by admin
Once again expired products are detected in Río Negro and four businesses have been closed

Less than a month ago, the inspectors of the province’s Collection Agency detected more than 1,400 expired products in Río Negro businesses. Again, after a new inspection in 146 commercial and service establishments They found more than 300 expired products and four stores were closed.

The products were immediately removed from the gondolas and on which the corresponding infringement report was carried out, after the control of 68 stores from Conesa and 78 from Catriel.

These inspection works detected a debt for more than $9,000,000 in the tax on Gross Income, Automotive and real estate.

Besides, Closing proceedings were held in four establishments. Three were from Catriel that did not have valid billing means and the rest from Conesa due to lack of registration in the Gross Income Tax.

The Collection Agency highlighted in this regard that “with the exception of infractions, a good level of compliance was evidenced with regard to electronic terminals for debit collection and price display.”

They also anticipated that they will continue these inspection tasks permanently in the different localities of Río Negro to verify compliance with formal duties regarding the tax on gross income referred to the correct registration, means of invoicing, issuance of the sales receipt in each commercial operation, notices of payment or regularization of tax debt administered by the Tax Collection Agency .

They will also verify if the businesses have an electronic payment terminal and compliance with commercial loyalty regarding the display of prices and expired products.

See also  How much did the euro blue close at this Friday, May 5, 2023

Another central point is citizen participation. In this sense, the Consumer Defense recommended “those people who find expired products, lack of display of prices and difference in collection, to report it to the page of the Collection Agency or Consumer Defense to join the permanent controls.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

PAM joins hands with HYSTERIC GLAMOR to create...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

We, accomplices of the planet’s disaster

“Guess I’m a hero! “A different comedy is...

See the main winners of the night

Gucci in Seoul: the show pays homage to...

LA PERLA PRESENTS ” I LOVE YOU ”...

Rahm looking to add PGA Championship to his...

Dicky Cheung responded to traveling with a mysterious...

Eternal love: she had an accident, she was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy