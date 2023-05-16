Once again expired products are detected in Río Negro and four businesses have been closed

Less than a month ago, the inspectors of the province’s Collection Agency detected more than 1,400 expired products in Río Negro businesses. Again, after a new inspection in 146 commercial and service establishments They found more than 300 expired products and four stores were closed.

The products were immediately removed from the gondolas and on which the corresponding infringement report was carried out, after the control of 68 stores from Conesa and 78 from Catriel.

These inspection works detected a debt for more than $9,000,000 in the tax on Gross Income, Automotive and real estate.

Besides, Closing proceedings were held in four establishments. Three were from Catriel that did not have valid billing means and the rest from Conesa due to lack of registration in the Gross Income Tax.

The Collection Agency highlighted in this regard that “with the exception of infractions, a good level of compliance was evidenced with regard to electronic terminals for debit collection and price display.”

They also anticipated that they will continue these inspection tasks permanently in the different localities of Río Negro to verify compliance with formal duties regarding the tax on gross income referred to the correct registration, means of invoicing, issuance of the sales receipt in each commercial operation, notices of payment or regularization of tax debt administered by the Tax Collection Agency .

They will also verify if the businesses have an electronic payment terminal and compliance with commercial loyalty regarding the display of prices and expired products.

Another central point is citizen participation. In this sense, the Consumer Defense recommended “those people who find expired products, lack of display of prices and difference in collection, to report it to the page of the Collection Agency or Consumer Defense to join the permanent controls.



