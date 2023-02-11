[The Epoch Times, February 11, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) Liu Xiaoqing, a senior movie star from mainland China, was thrown into Qincheng Prison by Jiang Zemin, and his property was wiped out. As she grows older, her works have declined sharply. Recently, she has started live broadcasts on Weibo to interact with online fans and sell her handwritten calligraphy works.

Liu Xiaoqing’s film and television productions have dropped sharply in recent years, and he is happy to share his recent life on the Internet. She often broadcasts live, interacting with fans and fans from time to time. On February 10, she was very busy selling calligraphy works such as “Peerless Fenghua” and “Good Luck” written by herself while waving a brush in the live broadcast room. (Click to watch the video)

What is shocking is that the 67-year-old Liu Xiaoqing is well maintained. From the live broadcast, it can be seen that her skin quality and body shape are not inferior to those of young people, and her clothes are also very elegant. She is in a state that is no less than the peak of her acting career.

Since his debut, Liu Xiaoqing has always been what everyone calls a “professional girl”, and most of the roles played are little girls. And as she grows older, she is often soured by netizens for “pretending to be tender”. Maybe it’s because she can’t tell from her appearance that she is nearly 70 years old, so she is often considered plastic surgery by the outside world. However, she said in an interview that because she looks young, she is often mistaken for plastic surgery, but in fact she is “old”.

Liu Xiaoqing once disclosed in his autobiography that he was arrested in June 2002 for “suspected of tax evasion” and imprisoned in the Qincheng Detention Center for 422 days because of running on Jiang Zemin at Deng Xiaoping’s home. At the end of 2002, before the case was concluded, Jiang Zemin ordered people to sell all of Liu Xiaoqing’s real estate, including the company’s real estate, leaving her without a place to live. Because of this case, Liu Xiaoqing paid more than 80 million RMB in compensation.

Earlier, there was an interview article circulated on Luwang, “How Liu Xiaoqing stood up, people must learn to be as tough as grass”. The article describes that a famous actress and a billionaire woman was suddenly reduced to a prisoner. The huge gap made Liu Xiaoqing, who was first imprisoned, almost collapsed, and even hit the wall, and his hair turned white overnight. However, Liu Xiaoqing is strong and optimistic amidst all kinds of setbacks in life, “making the bad days happy”.

Because during the 422 days in Qincheng Prison, the strong Liu Xiaoqing did not fall down. She wrote in the book “Life Is Not Afraid to Start Over”: “I was ready to spend more than ten years in prison. I think , Even if you are in prison, you must have a good mood and a good body!” She insisted on counting and running more than 8,000 steps in the small cell every day; taking a cold bath every day; learning English every day… until the day she was released from prison .

Liu Xiaoqing finally wrote in the book that from a billionaire sister to a tens of millions of “poor women”, she didn’t even have the qualifications to start from scratch, but every day of her life was earned.

In order to return to the showbiz, Liu Xiaoqing lowered his social status after being released from prison and started anew as a walk-on actor. After a period of hard work, only the director was willing to ask her to act in a play. As she grew older, her works decreased sharply, and she transformed into a webcast to sell calligraphy works. A piece of calligraphy ranges from 888 yuan (RMB, the same below) to 9,999 yuan. There are still many netizens who buy it, which can be called a word. Worth a thousand dollars.

Editor in charge: Ye Ziwei