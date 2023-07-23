Home » Once in a while, digital detox is also important[Ogata Sosuke Blog]
Once in a while, digital detox is also important[Ogata Sosuke Blog]

Hello, this is Sosuke Ogata!

It’s already summer, isn’t it hot?

It’s getting hot, so I cut my hair short. It’s been a long time since I’ve had a bob, so it’s fresh!

When I cut my hair, I felt refreshed and it was a good change.

By the way, what are you looking forward to in your life these days?

I look forward to going to the sauna once a week and eating ramen. On that day, I do a digital detox to get rid of the daily fatigue.

Recently, I’ve been watching anime, reading manga, and playing games more than usual, so I’m getting tired, so I’m trying to relieve my fatigue with a digital detox.

By taking a break and doing a digital detox, I feel like I’ve been able to communicate more with people, and I feel like I’ve naturally become more positive about things!

I’ve come to be able to face my body and self-control, and I’m starting to win the temptation little by little.

Now, I want to do what I need to do efficiently and live a life without waste!

