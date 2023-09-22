Once upon a time there was a car for 10 thousand euros: here are the 10 cheapest models

ROME – Want a new car and only 10,000 euros to spend? Now we need almost 1,000 more, because the lowest (promotional) price is 10,950 for the entry level Fiat Panda, but for this offer you need to have a used one to scrap (Euro3) and provide financing.

In fact, however, for a car with good standard equipment and active safety, an average of 13 to 15 thousand euros are needed.

This is not to say that the ten cars with the lowest promotional price are spartan. The standard equipment already includes what is essential today: manual climate control, Bluetooth, DAB radio, electric front windows, central locking and adjustable steering wheel. All except the Mahindra KUV K6 have at least 4 airbags.

The real difference – and therefore the variation in promotional attack prices – derives above all from the quantity of active safety systems – ADAS – where the most complete equipment comes from Toyota on the Aygo X and from its cousins ​​the Kia Picanto and Hyundai i10.

Another variable for obtaining lower purchase prices, thanks to extra discounts from 500 to 1,800 euros, depends on the accumulation of loans, mostly at rather onerous rates from 5.99% to 8.75%.

Furthermore, the duration of the guarantee must be taken into consideration when comparing promoted prices. In the European Union two years are mandatory, but Dacia on the Sandero, Toyota on the Aygo on the Kia Picanto. In this period Volkswagen also doubles the warranty on the up! at 4 years.

1. FIAT PANDA (list from 15,500 Euros, offer from 10,950)

The 70 horsepower Life Look 1.0 hybrid is on promotion at 10,950 euros with 4,550 in savings, but this offer is subject to the scrapping of a vehicle up to Euro3 and the stipulation of financing at an 8.75% rate. Without financing the discount drops to 3,050 euros and the price rises to 12,450 euros. With used collection starting from Euro4, the Panda is offered at 13,700 euros (-1,800). Customers without a used one can take advantage of the online offer which includes a 1,800 euro discount. The Life Look’s standard equipment also includes a 5″ multimedia screen, 14″ steel wheels and 4 airbags.

2. DACIA SANDERO Streetway (list and offer from 12,500 euros)

The 1.0 65 horsepower Essential version is offered at 12,500 euros without a discount because the Romanian company has always applied the fixed price commercial policy. The only offer is a loan at a rate of 6.99%. The standard equipment of the entry level Essential also includes 15-inch steel wheels and cruise control. The safety and driving assistance features include 4 airbags and front collision warning. Plus 3 years or 100,000 km warranty.

3. OPEL CORSA (list price from 19,950 and offer from 12,950 euros)

The 1.2 75 horsepower Edition version is offered at 12,950 euros equivalent to 7,000 euros in savings for the trade-in or scrapping of a used Opel and financing at a subsidized rate of 8.99%. This offer refers to pre-restyling cars, ready for delivery at dealers, thanks to the specific extra discount of 1,500 euros. For the new range, which will be marketed in the second half of October, the discount drops to just 1,500 euros plus a possible contribution of 500 euros for used Opel and an extra discount of 1,000 euros with financing at TAN 7.99%, therefore the savings reach 3,000 euros and the price of the entry level Corsa will be discounted to 16,450 euros. The Edition’s standard equipment includes automatic climate control, a multimedia system with 7″ screen and on-board computer and 16-inch alloy wheels. The safety and driving assistance features include 4 airbags, automatic emergency braking with car and pedestrian recognition and a lane keeping system.

4. KIA PICANTO (list from 14,300 euros, offer from 13,050 euros)

The 1.0 Urban 67 horsepower is offered at 13,050 euros equivalent to 1,250 savings with trade-in or scrapping and with financing at a subsidized rate of 7.49%. Without financing the price rises to 13,550 euros with exchange or scrapping. Without used only 500 euro discount. The standard equipment of the entry level Urban also includes a multimedia system with 3.8″ screen and 14-inch steel wheels. The safety and driving assistance features include 6 airbags, frontal collision warning with vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist recognition; active maintenance systems and involuntary lane departure warning, rear parking camera. Plus 7 years or 150,000 km warranty.

5. RENAULT TWINGO (list from 15,350 euros, offer from 13,100)

The Equilibre 1.0 65 horsepower is on promotion at 13,100 euros equivalent to 2,250 euros in savings for discount, trade-in or scrapping and financing at a subsidized rate of 6%. This offer refers to cars ready for delivery at dealers thanks to the specific extra discount of 1,500 euros; for cars to be ordered the discount drops to just 750 euros then the price rises to 14,600 euros. The standard equipment of the entry level Equilibre includes automatic climate control, a multimedia system with 7″ screen and on-board computer and 15-inch steel wheels. Safety and driving assistance features include 4 airbags, automatic switching on of headlights and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

6. MAHINDRA KUV100 K6 (listino da 16,195 euro, offerta da 13,995)

The 87 horsepower K6 Plus 1.2 is on promotion at 13,995 euros including 2,200 in savings, an offer is subject to financing at an 8.95% rate. Without financing the price rises to 14,995 euros (-1,200). The standard equipment of the entry level K6 Plus includes metallic paint, electric rear windows, 15-inch alloy wheels and 2 airbags. Plus 3 years or 100,000 km warranty.

7. LANCIA YPSILON 1.0 (list price from 17,650 euros, offer from 14,150).

The 70 horsepower 1.0 Oro is on promotion at 14,150 euros with 3,500 in savings, the offer is subject to the exchange or scrapping of a vehicle up to 10 years old and the stipulation of a loan at an 8.49% rate. Without financing the price rises to 15,950 euros (-1,700). Customers without a used one can take advantage of the online offer which includes a 1,050 euro discount. The standard equipment of the entry level Oro includes automatic climate control, multimedia display with 5″ screen and 14-inch steel wheels. Safety features include 4 airbags, cruise control and rear parking sensors.

8. TOYOTA AYGO X (list from 17,950 euros, offer from 14,450)

The 72 horsepower 1.0 Active is offered at 14,450 euros equivalent to 3,500 euros in savings with trade-in or scrapping and with financing at a subsidized rate of 5.99%. Without financing the price rises to 14,950 euros with exchange or scrapping. Without used only 1,550 euro discount. The standard equipment of the entry level Active includes a multimedia system with 7″ screen, rear parking camera and 17-inch steel wheels. The safety and driving assistance features include 6 airbags, frontal collision warning with vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist recognition; active maintenance systems and involuntary lane departure warning; road sign recognition, automatic high beams, intersection assist, emergency steering assist and adaptive cruise control. Plus 3 years or 100,000 km warranty.

9. HYUNDAI i10 (list from 16,950 euros, offer from 15,150 euros)

The 1.0 Connectline 67 horsepower is offered at 15,150 euros, equivalent to 1,800 euros in savings with trade-in or scrapping and with financing at a subsidized rate of 3.95%. Without financing the price rises to 15,550 euros with exchange or scrapping. Without used only 600 euro discount. The standard equipment of the entry level ConnectLine includes a multimedia system with 8″ screen, on-board computer and 15-inch alloy wheels. The safety and driving assistance features include 7 airbags, rear parking sensors, front collision warning with vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist recognition; lane keeping systems, automatic management of high beams and driver fatigue. Plus 5 years unlimited mileage warranty.

10. VOLKSWAGEN UP! (list from 17,350, offer from 16,200)

The Move up! 1.0 65 horsepower 3-door is offered at 16,200 euros (16,400 for the 5-door) equivalent respectively to 1,150 and 1,350 savings for discount, trade-in or scrapping. Plus a free extension of the Extra Time warranty for a further two years / 80,000 km worth 375 euros. The standard equipment of the entry level Move includes a multimedia system with 5.5″ screen, rear parking camera and 15-inch alloy wheels. The safety and driving assistance features include 6 airbags, cruise control, rear parking sensors and active lane keeping system.

