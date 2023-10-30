Once upon a time there was the 2CV The debut, the background and 75 years of history

ROME — 75 years later, we need to put our soul at peace. Although as Jacques Brel sings, “there is no worse illusion for lovers than to live in peace”.

Once upon a time there was the Citroën 2CV, a car much loved not only by the French and which the French have never made again. Every now and then in the secrets of the style center someone has risked a prototype, but without (commercial) luck.

Share this: Facebook

X

