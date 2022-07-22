Listen to the audio version of the article

There were 300 buyers, who arrived from many foreign countries, on 22 July 1952 in the Sala Bianca of Palazzo Pitti in Florence, the most prestigious dance and music hall in the city at the time (today it is included in the museum itinerary of the Palatine Gallery) which takes its name from the white stuccoes of neoclassical taste. Giovanni Battista Giorgini – “Bista” as everyone called him – had invited them to attend the first “real” fashion show organized in Italy.

Boboli Gardens, Giovanni Battista Giorgini (left) with a buyer at the closing ball of the fashion shows, 24 July 1952

Until that moment Bista, who headed a foreign trade office in Florence, had successfully experimented with a “home” version, showing (for the first time in February 1951) the clothes of some tricolor tailors such as Fontana , Emilio Pucci and Veneziani in the living room of his house, Villa Torrigiani in via dei Serragli, in front of a small group of American buyers and international journalists who were enthusiastic.

Antonelli dress, Boboli Gardens, July 1952

The contemporary “fashion event” was born

The move to the Sala Bianca (which was to host the fashion shows for more than 30 years) marked the turning point for the made in Italy, which thus began to show itself to the world and fearlessly dialogue with French creations. It also marked the turning point for the very definition of “fashion event” as we understand it today, given that Giorgini followed the show with a gala ball in the grandiose Boboli Gardens that adorn Palazzo Pitti. In the Los Angeles Times, fashion journalist Fay Hammond wrote: “The finest venue in the world for fashion shows is the magnificent Renaissance residence of the Strozzi’s greatest rivals. Buyers and press, crossing the enchanting “City of Flowers” to Palazzo Pitti, where fashion passes in an almost uninterrupted parade of collections, have the opportunity to see the models up close and to have an overwhelming example of unparalleled Italian hospitality ” .

The memory at Polimoda, one of the most prestigious Italian fashion schools

The parade was a triumph, exactly 70 years ago. As it had done in 2021, for the 70th anniversary of Giorgini’s first show in his home, Florence wanted to recall the anniversary of the debut of Italian fashion on the catwalk of the Sala Bianca and did so at Polimoda, the Florentine school (it belongs to city ​​institutions, from the Chamber of Commerce to the Florence Center for Italian fashion, to the Municipalities of Florence, Prato and Scandicci, Confindustria, Fondazione Cr Firenze) which has become one of the most prestigious in the world in the training of young people in the fashion professions.

Boboli Gardens, buyers examine a dress at the closing ball of the parades, July 1952

A new digital archive and a book on Bista

«Florence was the cradle of Made in Italy thanks to the intuition of Giovanni Battista Giorgini – said Ferruccio Ferragamo, president of Polimoda -: here was born a new conception of fashion and that Italian style that we envy in the world. There is no better place to welcome this anniversary than a forge of talents like this school ». Alongside the Polimoda, celebrating the 70th anniversary were the exhibition company Pitti Immagine (which organizes fashion fairs in Florence), with its managing director Raffaello Napoleone, and the Giorgini Archive chaired by Neri Fadigati, which digitized 1,500 between photographs, letters, invitations, programs and press material on the birth of Italian fashion from the 1920s to the 1960s. Giorgini’s figure will also be reconstructed in a book that will be released in September.