One Block Down, a selection shop located in Milan, Italy, has rich experience in launching joint projects with multiple parties. Recently, Vans announced that it will join hands with One Block Down to jointly create the latest joint series Slip-On “Dog Days”.

One Block Down x Vans Slip-On’s latest joint series “Dog Days” is made with hand-made custom specifications. It is precisely covered on the upper with a complex beading technique, and is neatly presented through the checkered stitching style. It is understood that a pair of shoes has It takes a full 10 hours to complete, and it is limited to 107 pairs; this time, three colorways are launched, including “Caution”, “Bonfire” and “Grass”. reflection effect.

This shoe will land on the official website of One Block Down tomorrow at 9 am CET, interested readers should pay attention.

