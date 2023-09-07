One Brickell City Center: Miami’s Future Tallest Office Skyscraper Reshaping the Skyline

Construction of the tallest office skyscraper in Florida, One Brickell City Center, is underway in the city of Miami. Upon completion, the building will stand at an impressive 1,000 feet (304 meters) and offer 1.4 million square feet (130,000 square meters) of office space. Situated in Miami’s financial district, the skyscraper will provide stunning views of the city skyline, Biscayne Bay, the Miami River, and downtown area. One Brickell City Center is part of the $1 billion+ mixed-use development known as Brickell City Center. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez expressed excitement about the building’s potential to attract talented individuals to the city. Designed by architecture firm Arquitectonica, the building takes into account the needs of Miami’s rapidly growing financial services and technology sectors, providing spacious floor plans, outdoor terraces, meeting spaces, and state-of-the-art technology. One Brickell City Center is located at the entrance of the Brickell City Center complex, which also features shopping, dining, entertainment, and the luxury hotel, EAST Miami.

