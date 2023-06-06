One by one, the new economic measures that Sergio Massa will implement after his trip to China

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, yesterday analyzed the implementation of a new economic package after his trip to China last week. He did it through a meeting with members of his team at the Palacio de Hacienda.

The official plans to launch this week the new regimes of promotion of the automotive industry and of prizes and credits to the monotributoas announced in a message on his Twitter account.

The launch of the transfers to agricultural and poultry cooperatives of the promotion programs is also scheduled, announcements regarding the payment of profits in the average bonus and a presentation of the state of the complaints of exchange evaders.

Finally, the minister anticipated that this week it will be announced the voluntary exchange of securities maturing in the third quarterto improve the financing of the National Public Sector.

Present at the working meeting were the Secretary for Economic Policy, Gabriel Rubinstein, the Secretary for Productive Development, José Ignacio de Mendiguren, and for Finance, Eduardo Setti.

The head of the Treasury returned last week from his first trip to China with the Asian government’s commitment to extend the free availability of the swap. The People’s Bank of China sealed the deal for u$19 billion for three more yearsincluding US$10 billion freely available, divided into two tranches.

The agreement reached with the Chinese authorities will allow the government go through the following months with less pressure on reserves. In addition, the minister is expected to travel to Washington, USA, on June 18 to seal a new agreement with the IMF that will allow him to advance new disbursements and thus reduce macroeconomic risks.

