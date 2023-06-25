One by one, the pre-candidates of JxC and UxP in the municipalities of the Buenos Aires suburbs

Unión por la Patria (UxP) and Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) will have internal competition in the PASO in most of the municipalities of Greater Buenos Aires, the most populous area of ​​the country’s main electoral district, according to the lists presented this weekend for the 2023 Elections. On this occasion, UxP enabled inmates in five suburban districts in response to the demands of social movements, which will try to gain weight with their own pre-candidates in parties governed by the ruling party.

The municipality of La Matanza, a historical stronghold of Peronism and a key place for the election to governor, had long been the scene of a hot internship in the ex-Frente de Todos. There, the provincial deputy Patricia Cubría, wife of the leader of the Evita Movement, Emilio Pérsico, had been demanding that the game be opened within the ruling party to be able to fight the district against the current mayor and candidate for a new term, Fernando Espinoza.

San Martín will be another of the points where on August 13 two Unión por la Patria lists will be seen in the dark room: one will bear the face of the interim mayor, Fernando Moreira, who took office to fill the vacant position left by Gabriel Katopodis when he was summoned by President Alberto Fernández to take charge of the Ministry of Public Works; and the other will have the referent of the Evita Movement Leonardo Grosso as a candidate

A similar situation will occur in Ituzaingó and in the internal dispute there will be a last name with weight in the municipality: the candidate for the local ruling party will be Pablo Descalzo, son of the only mayor in the history of the party created in 1995, Alberto Descalzo. To give the bump, the leader of the Evita Movement Natalia Peluso, who will lead the payroll of “Enamorarte”, signed up.

Tigre, Hurlingham and Moreno are the other three parties in which there will be internal competition in Unión por la Patriaalthough the applicants are not from social movements.

The officialism unit lists generated strong tensions with the names in the Province

The slaughter

In La Matanza, UxP will settle its candidate for mayor in an internal meeting between the mayor Fernando Espinoza and the provincial deputy Patricia Cubría, of the Evita Movement. In the case of JxC, the candidate for mayor for the sector referenced in Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Diego Santilli will be the councilor and leader of the Civic Coalition (CC). Hector “Toty” Flores. On the side of the sector of Patricia Bullrich and Néstor Grindetti, the councilor Eduardo “Lalo” Creus He will be the candidate for mayor.

San Martin

In General San Martín, the official coalition will also have inmates, where the current mayor Fernando Moreira He will compete with the national deputy Leonardo Grosso, a reference of the Evita Movement. On the side of JxC, on the Bullrich list registered as “The force of change” will go the former Minister of Social Development in the management of María Eugenia Vidal, Santiago Lopez Medrano.

Merlo

The mayor of Merlo, Gustavo Menendez will go for his re-election with a single list made up of all the UxP groups, while the candidate from Rodríguez Larreta’s list called “The change in our lives” will be the current councilor, David Zencich.

Moreno

En Moreno’s party, the current mayor and benchmark of the Evita Movement Mariel Fernandez he will seek re-election and will face the president of Trenes Argentinos, Damian Contreras, within the UxP. The inmate of JxC in that municipality will be settled between the leader of the PRO Hannibal Asseffsupported by Rodríguez Larreta, and the local councilor Gisel AgostinelliBullrich’s candidate.

San Isidro

In the municipality of San Isidro, the councilor of that district Macarena Possession She will appear as a pre-candidate for mayor on Rodríguez Larreta’s list, after her father Gustavo Posse agreed to accompany the formula to the Buenos Aires Governorship headed by Santilli. After almost 24 years and after six consecutive terms at the head of the municipal administration of San Isidro, Posse launched her daughter as her successor, which she will have as a rival to the councilor of the Frente Renovador Federico Mecca.

San Miguel

In San Miguel, another of the territories where JxC governs locally, the mayor Jaime Mendez will seek re-election and will take Patricia Bullrich’s ballot to face Max Perkins, a former municipal official who is accompanied by Larreta. The UxP front will have three councilors as candidates for the mayor of the PASO in that town: Juan Jose Castrowhich is presented with the endorsement of La Cámpora; javier perez, from the Banking Association, which has the support of Sergio Palazzo; and Cristian Mayalwhose reference is ex-councilor Franco Laporta.

Ituzaingó

In Ituzaingó, Barefoot Paul, son of the current mayor Alberto Descalzo, will be the pro-government candidate; After seven terms, Descalzo Sr. decided not to present his candidacy and to nominate his son, who will compete against the graduate in Education, Natalia Peluso, of the Evita Movement. The councilor and president of the Juntos block in Ituzaingó, Gaston of Castelnuovowill be presented as a candidate for mayor by Larreta’s list.

avellaneda

In the southern suburbs, the mayor of Avellaneda and former Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi, will seek re-election with the UxP list. By JxC, the candidate of “The change of our lives” will be the current president of the block of councilors Maximilian Gallucci, who has been working with Santilli for some years; and the one chosen by Bullrich will be the former Ombudsman sebastian vinegar.

Lomas de zamora

The current president of the provincial Chamber of Deputies, Federico Oterminwill be the UxP candidate in Lomas de Zamora and will be accompanied as the first candidate for councilor by the current mayor on leave for his role as chief of staff in Buenos Aires, Martin Insaurralde. On Rodríguez Larreta’s list, the head of the neighborhood party Unidos por Lomas will appear as mayor in that city, Guillermo Viñuales.

Quilmes

In the Quilmes district, the mayor Mayra Mendoza will seek a new mandate at the head of the municipality by UxP; and the list of “The change of our lives” will bet on the former community chief Martiniano Molina, who will have as a rival Walter Queijeirowho will lead “The force of change” at the local level.

lanus

In the Lanús party, Néstor Grindetti -mayor on leave- supported the candidacy of the person who replaced him in the municipality when he assumed the presidency of Independiente: his chief of staff, Diego Kravetz. But Rodríguez Larreta’s list will also present local leader Ignacio Moroni, who is part of the space led by the national deputy, for the inmate Graciela Camano. For UxP there will also be internal competition in Lanús: the provincial deputy and former president of the Lanús club Nicolas Russo He will present himself again as mayor and will compete against the councilor and president of the local PJ, Julian Alvarezand the councilor Augustin Balladares of the Evita Movement.

Esteban Echeverria

In the district of Esteban Echeverría, who commands Ferdinand Gray since 2007, the communal chief will try again for re-election. On the side of JxC in that district, the rector of the Guillermo Brown National University, Pablo Domenichiniremained as a candidate on Rodríguez Larreta’s list after Evert Van Tooren declined his candidacy.

Admiral Brown

The current provincial deputy Mariano Cascallares, which is on license in the Almirante Brown mayor, will once again lead the list for UxP in that party in the southern suburbs. The opposition in that district will have internal: the councilor Agustina Serrano Gomez signed the candidacy on the list of Rodríguez Larreta and the provincial deputy Florencia Retamoso He did the same topping Bullrich’s list.

berazategui

In the municipality of Berazategui, the current mayor Juan José Mussi will be running for re-election and the JxC list “El cambio de nuestras vidas” will have the current president of the block of the Deliberative Council, Julián Amendolaggine, as a candidate for mayor.

Argentine Falklands

The current Buenos Aires Minister of Infrastructure and Public Services and ad-honorem vice president of Aysa, Leonardo Nardiniconfirmed his candidacy for mayor of Malvinas Argentinas by UxP.

Ezeiza

In the Ezeiza party, Gaston Granadosson of the current mayor Alejandro Granados, will be the representative of the UxP front and by JxC the candidacy of Pedro Brichta on Rodríguez Larreta’s ballot.

Tigre

In the cradle of the Renewal Front, the president of Argentine Water and Sanitation (AySA), Malena Galmariniwill be a candidate for the official coalition and will compete in the PASO against the current community chief, Julio Zamora. The president of the Tigre Deliberative Council, Segundo Cernadas, will appear on Rodríguez Larreta’s payroll and will compete with Bullrich’s candidate, Claudio Cufré, who will occupy the first place on the local list after Nicolás Massot announced that he would go as a candidate for national deputy for “The force of change”.

hurlingham

Hurlingham Mayor, Juan Zabaleta, wants to remain in office and for this he must first overcome the electoral challenge that will be planted by camporista Damián Selci, who was in charge of the local Executive during the time in which the mayor requested a license to occupy the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation . Selci won the support not only of Kirchnerism, but also of the Renovation Front and various social groups and unions.

