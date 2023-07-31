One by one, this is how the teams prepare for the Basketball Prefederal

Less than a month before the start of the Prefederal basketball tournamentthe movements of markets are diverse, but they mark a clear difference of the neuquinos of the capital. Independiente, Pacífico and Biguá are already armed, although there can always be reinforcements at the last moment. Centro Español, its neighbor Club Plottier and Cinco Saltos, with less noise, also have a good part of their staff. The rest is in we will see, it goes little by little or manages the names under seven keys. In the middle, there was already a casualty: Allen’s Progressive German Union.

Del Progreso and Deportivo Roca give the first signs, and Cipolletti prepares the budget and the representatives of Plaza Huincul, Pérfora and Petrolero, maintain a conspicuous silence. The G13, before the defection of the Wizards, is completed with two that have just taken their first steps: Centenario and Atlético Regina.

Two passes that made noise

Two countries made noise in the market, because Lucas Villanueva crossed the path and will play for Pacífico after five years at Independiente. El Rojo quickly found a replacement and secured the services of Agustín Sánchez, a great task at Deportivo Roca. Thus, two of the greatest figures in recent seasons will appear with other shirts in the 23-24.

El Rojo will also present a new DT, with Andrés García replacing Marcelo Remolina. With national filming and a promotion from Federal to the Argentine League (with Ramos Mejía in 2017), Andy will have a great chance and in addition to Sánchez, he will have Carlos Chiqui Paredes, the Zapalino who returns to the province after more than a decade , and steps through different clubs in LA and Federal. The intern Josué Santillán also arrived, Gino Veronesi and Eitan Lodosky returned and Pablo Almendra and Enzo Nieva continue.

Paredes and Sánchez, Independiente’s top reinforcements. (Matias Subat)

The renewal of Pacífico, in addition to Villanueva, came with Santiago Martínez, a guard who comes from being champion of the 3×3 League with Obras and from playing in Ramos, and the pivot Alex Soria. They continue Lucas Romera and Sebastián Godoy, keys in the last league, and there is continuity for Diego Macedo and the brothers Angelo and Giuliano Sasso.

Biguá followed the same line of hiring quickly and keeping part of the squad. Insured David Fric, but not Leonel Rodríguez, he will look for a 5. Mauricio Santangelo reinforced the perimeter, with Facundo Ramadori, Marco Pamich and Tomás Djenderedjian, of great performance in Zorros de San Martín de los Andes; while Nahuel Muñoz and Facundo Zambrano follow.

neighbors in armed

Another who is always the protagonist, Centro Español, renewed confidence in David Oviedo, Piero Vega and the brothers Franco and Marcos Leal. In addition, Franco Navarro arrived from the Pacific and the outside bets are Maximiliano and Dante Dal Dosso and Agustín Cortes. It will be the first season without Mario Sepúlveda, his brother Carlos could continue and on the bench, firm, Patricio Denegri.

His neighbor, Club Plottier, also has confirmed issues: Andrés Aguirrezabala will be the technical director and Thiago Magallanes (U19 guard of Los Indios de Moreno), Ramiro Quiroga (U21 point guard from Midland), Antonio Sosa, Juan Cruz García and Nanihue Espera arrived.

How are the rionegrinos?

In Río Negro the forward is called Cinco Saltos, which will have Fernando Campidoglio as coach and will support the squad that played in the Alto Valle tournament: Emiliano Roh, Juan Pablo Ockier, Nazareno López Galluchi and Julián Maestra will be the biggest players, followed by Tomás Bordi and Facundo Mazzoni and they are looking for an internal U21 player.

Del Progreso renewed with two important names such as Gustavo Maranguello and Ignacio Eder, while Marcos Fernández will be confirmed as coach. On the front sidewalk, Deportivo Roca will continue with Sebastián García on the bench and Fito García Barros, Jorge Coronado, Facundo Viñambres, Emmanuel Kloster and Lautaro Caemayor will be from the game, plus Benjamín Valls, a U19 that came from Racing de Trelew. Cipolletti, with Gabriel Alzugaray as DT and Atlético Regina, with Omar Alaggio, are in the first negotiations.

A triple of uncertainty

Back in Neuquén, there are three teams with coaches, but no clues as to the teams. Carlos Pérez will be in charge of Centenario; while Plaza Huincul accommodates itself to the political blows left by the last election and awaits signs.

Fernando Claris will surely continue as coach in Pérfora and Sergio Bellandi returned to Petrolero, after passing through Pacífico, where he led the National Women’s League. Reinforcement? For now, in folder.

The date of the tournament

Given the loss of the Unión Alem Progresista, Zone A was made up of six teams: Pacífico, Independiente, Centro Español, Petrolero, Cipolletti and Centenario. In zone B will be Del Progreso, Biguá, Pérfora, Deportivo Roca, Altético Regina and Club Plottier.

The first wheel will be between August 25 and September 15; and the rematches from September 17 to October 8. Between the 20th and 25th there will be a reclassification; and from the 27th it will be the quarterfinals. Between November 3 and 8 will be the semifinals and the finals, from the 17th to the 24th of the same month.

The opening date, August 25, will play: Spanish Center vs. Independent and Pacific vs. Oil tanker, for zone A; Of Progress vs. Plottier, Perfora vs. Deportivo Roca and Cinco Saltos vs. Regina, for the B.





