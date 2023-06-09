One Central Macau Art and Technology Tour Exhibition – “Starry Night Garden” – Travel Focus- News

One Central Macau presents ARTECH

ARTECH One Central Macau Art Technology Tour Exhibition – “Starry Night Garden”, a brand new series of art and technology exhibitions debuting in Macau for the first time, the exhibition will be held at One Central Macau from now until July 31

[June 8, 2023, Macau]One Central Macausolemnly present ARTECH Art Technology Tour Exhibition, which is the first AI art and technology exhibition series in the Greater Bay Area.This exhibition is sponsored by SAMSUNG, the first exhibition of the series“Starry Night Garden”It will be held at One Central Macau from now until July 31, with the strong support of the Macau Government Tourism Office. The exhibition will feature works of art by world-renowned artists, presenting a brand-new experience of art and technology to the audience, and further enhancing the attractiveness of Macau as a high-quality tourist destination.

ARTECH One Central Macau Art and Technology Tour Exhibition – “Starry Night Garden”By Hong Kong Art Technology Curatorial TeamWu Chang, founder of ART PRINCE ADVISORYCo-curated with One Central Macau, the audience will be presented with the “Artists in Focus” of this exhibitionWilliam LimA large-scale artificial intelligence immersive art space created by Hong Kong award-winning team Kaiju Matter“Beautiful Flowers, Full Moon and Grand View Garden”. In this work exhibited for the first time in the world, the creative team used world-class animation technology to digitize several classic oil paintings of Lin Weier, such as “Flowers and Full Moon” (2023), “Wandering Son” (2023), ” Homecoming (2022), etc., cleverly constitute a dreamy and colorful immersive starry night garden, hoping to bring you an unprecedented visual experience.

Renowned Hong Kong architect and artist William Lim’s latest large-scale interactive installation “Grand View Garden” pays tribute to the great artist Van Gogh, who is celebrating his 170th birthday this year

In addition, the exhibition will also exhibit the first public exhibition by Hong Kong start-up web3 companyAppreciator.io and the Netherlands Van Gogh Heritage Foundationco-launched VG39 Digital Artwork SeriesThe VG39 series includes 39 sets of digital artworks based on the Van Gogh cultural heritage sites. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to admire the first six digital artworks in the VG39 series, some of which are accompanied by a handmade wooden box made from the poplar tree in Van Gogh’s hometown. Contribute to the preservation of Van Gogh cultural heritage.

The VG39 digital artwork series jointly launched by Appreciator.io, a Hong Kong start-up web3 company, and the Van Gogh Cultural Heritage Foundation in the Netherlands 3D printed silver-plated leaf decoration, VG39 series book, certificate issued by the foundation.

At the same time, ARTECH will debut to audiences in Macau“Artificial Intelligence Art Workshop”, to strengthen and deepen the viewer’s experience of art and technology in this exhibition.The workshop will be hosted by Hong Kong artificial intelligence artists Vanessa Tao The leader, who specializes in teaching the image generation technology of artificial intelligence technology, allows the audience to learn to create different characters and characters with artificial intelligence, and finally create a Van Gogh-style self-portrait for themselves.

The exhibition will also present an “Interactive Art Zone” to the audience

Exhibition of three digital works created by Hong Kong computer special effects artist Gary Lam

In addition, One Central Macau Art and Technology Tour Exhibition – “Starry Night Garden” will present to the audience“Interactive Art Zone”the three works exhibited by Hong Kong computer special effects artistGary Lamcreation.The audience can interact with the digital works through the sensors on the TV screen, and immerse themselves in the ever-changing art world of Van Gogh; the first metaverse experience creation company in Hong Kong to be recognized and invested by The Sandbox will also be exhibited INDEX GAME Design’s Metaverse Art Creation Zone; Hong Kong Trend Art Gallery SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery The trendy art exhibition, exhibiting more than 30 works of artists from all over the world; and Hong Kong’s famous digital artistsHenry Chu、Ryan San、Hector Chan、Zenda Tse、Vanessa Tao Multimedia works of art created by others; in addition, there is also a free entrance fee“Transformers Transformers VanchCard Pop-Up Store”by the famous animation directorGordon ChinPlanning and design, using AR technology, a battle collection card that combines technology and art.

“Transformers Transformers VanchCard Pop-Up Store”

Director and Head of Marketing and Communications, Hongkong Land Holdings LimitedLin JinghuaSaid: “We are very pleased to present the art and technology tour exhibition of One Central Macau – “Starry Night Garden” for the first time. We know that culture and art are important elements of society, so we have been working hard to protect and appreciate culture. We hope that One Square Macau will Square Square can become a platform that combines art and community, allowing the public to appreciate different cultural and artistic works. The first stop of the exhibition is based in Macau, hoping to bring Greater China to Macau citizens and tourists from all over the world after China‘s economic activities resume. It is the first special exhibition in the district that combines the works of modern and contemporary art masters, digital art interactive installations, metaverse experience, and artificial intelligence art creation workshop. We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience it for themselves.”

ARTECH One Central Macau Art and Technology Tour Exhibition – “Starry Night Garden” Focus ArtistsLin WeierSaid: “A good flower and a full moon are the good days we hope for, especially this year is double spring and the moon is also post-epidemic. It is a rare opportunity. Therefore, I have used different “flowers” during the epidemic in the past few years I painted a few works with “Moon”, many of which are influenced by the style of Van Gogh’s works. I am very happy to share my latest artistic creation with you in Macau.”

“Starry Night Garden” exhibition curatorWu ChangSaid: “We are very pleased to bring this specially curated art technology exhibition to Macau for the first time. As technology continues to develop, changing the way we live and people experience art, we hope that everyone can learn from the pioneers. We also hope that ARTECH can become a platform to establish an exchange dialogue between art and technology through neighboring regions, and discover and cultivate local talents and audiences in Macau.”

Vice President of Consumer Electronics and Enterprise Business, Samsung Electronics Hong Kong LimitedFu MeiSaid: “Promoting the digitalization of the art market with new film and television technology has always been a major development direction of SAMSUNG. As early as 2018, Samsung’s screen research and development has injected the concept of technology, art and life, and launched The Frame TV, which looks like an art hanging painting. Hong Kong took the lead in introducingArt The Store mode, in cooperation with world-renowned museums, galleries and artists, brings art classics into the home environment, including works from famous museums such as the Louvre and the Van Gogh Museum. We are very pleased to be the sponsor of One Central Macau Art and Technology Tour Exhibition – “Starry Night Garden”, to show the audience a different experience of art and technology. “

One Central Macau Art and Technology Tour Exhibition – “Starry Night Garden”Tickets are now available exclusively at Klook:

https://www.klook.com/zh-HK/preview/activity/88612/

The price of each ticket is: 120 MOP (Macau residents) and 150 MOP (other visitors)

Workshop ticket price: 200 MOP (Macau residents) and 250 MOP (other participants)

special promotion:

Mandarin Oriental, Macau: Buy the exclusive “Spectacular Summer hotel room package” and get two free tickets.

Air Macau: Air Macau ticket holders can enjoy a 20% discount (each customer can purchase up to four tickets).

exhibition:One Central Macau Art and Technology Tour Exhibition – “Starry Night Garden”date:Now until July 31

time:11:00 – 20:00, MondayPlace:Shop 201-209, One Central MacauSponsor:One Central Macau

Curator:Wu Chang

Lead Artist:William Lim

Exhibitors and artists:Appreciator.io, Van Gogh Heritage Foundation, The Sandbox, Index Game, SAMSUNG, SHOUT Art Hub & Gallery, VanchCard – Gordon Chin, Henry Chu, Ryan San, Chen Weijie (Hector Chan), Gary Lam (Lin Jiayi), Xie Fei (Zenda Tse), Vanessa Tao

“Artificial Intelligence Art Workshop”

date: June 10, June 17, June 24, July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22,

July 29 (every Saturday)

time: 1100-1200; 1200-1300; 1400-1500; 1500-1600; 1600-1700; 1700-1800 (6 workshops per day)

Place: Shop No. 211, One Central Macau Instructor: Vanessa Tao

About One Central Macau

One Central Macau is a flagship shopping center in the coastal area of ​​the Macau Peninsula, covering an area of ​​about 200,000 square feet. It gathers many top international design brands, including Bottega Veneta, Boucheron, BVLGARI, Burberry, Cartier, CÉLINE, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, FENDI, Gucci, Hermès, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Zegna, Lukfook Watches and Patek Philippe have all set up multi-storey flagship stores, their first branches or the largest stores in Macau here.

This comprehensive development project representing fashionable urban life includes 7 luxury residential towers, Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Macau, and Mandarin Oriental Hotel-managed residences and residences – Mandarin Plaza. One Central shopping mall is connected to MGM Macau, adjacent to Wynn Macau, and just a short distance from Grand Lisboa and StarWorld Hotel. One Central Macau, dominating the heart of the city, is a fashion base for leisure, entertainment, luxury and elegant taste, providing a perfect shopping experience comparable to Central Hong Kong or even Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

Website: www.onecentralmall.com.mo

WeChat: Official WeChat: OneCentralMacau

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a large listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land has built its business on excellence, integrity and partnership.

The group holds and manages more than 850,000 square meters of high-quality office buildings and high-end retail properties concentrated in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta in major cities in Asia. The Group’s properties attract well-known international companies and luxury brands.

The group holds about 450,000 square meters of high-quality properties in Central, Hong Kong. In addition, the group mainly owns 165,000 square meters of high-end office properties in Singapore through joint ventures, a high-end retail center in Wangfujing, Beijing, and half of a leading office property portfolio in central Jakarta rights and interests. Hongkong Land is also developing high-quality residential, commercial and comprehensive projects in many cities in Greater China and Southeast Asia. The group’s subsidiary company in Singapore, MCL Real Estate, is a well-known local residential developer.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group’s assets and investments are managed in Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Group Company. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Group.

About Curator Wu Chang

Wu Chang, a senior art consultant in Hong Kong, has more than ten years of work experience in art planning and training in Greater China.

As the founder and director of Art Prince Advisory, he has served as an “art technology” consultant for many companies, including the first two Digital Art fairs, as well as Audemars Piguet, Henderson Land, Hang Seng Bank, the University of Hong Kong Li Ka Shing School of Medicine, HKU iCube, Index Game and Knight Frank etc.

Currently, he is a visiting lecturer on “Global Creative Industries” at the University of Hong Kong and a lecturer at the School of Professional and Continuing Education

Guest lecturer for the course “Art Technology and Innovation of Non-Fungible Currency”. In 2022, he was invited by Hong Kong Shue Yan University to serve as the Academic Advisory Committee of the Department of Sociology. In the same year, he was selected as the “Youth Cultural Leader 2022” by the Hong Kong Central and Western District Culture and Arts Association and the Victoria International Junior Chamber of Commerce.

