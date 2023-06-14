One dead and one seriously injured in a rollover on Route 152: they had left from Neuquén

He truck overturn from Neuquen on National Route 152, a few kilometers from Casa de Piedra, in La Pampa, left as balance one fatality and another person seriously injured during the afternoon of this Tuesday.

Police sources indicated that the tragic accident occurred minutes before 6:00 p.m., when a Chevrolet S10 model truck, who had left from Neuquén bound for the Buenos Aires town of Quilmes, it lost control and for reasons that are still being investigated, it overturned.

It was at that moment that one of the occupants of the vehicle, whose identity was not disclosed, he got fired out of the cabin, losing life on the spot as a result of its impact with the ground.

Regarding the other person, whose identity is not known either, he suffered serious injuries and was transferred to a hospital in the province of Río Negrowhere she remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The General Commissioner Victor Hugo Jalipin dialogue with the InfoPico medium, confirmed the information and announced that the case is being investigated at the scene of the accident to determine the mechanics of what happened.

