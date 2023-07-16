One hundred days in Antarctica to tell the story of the Argentine pioneers who arrived 120 years ago

Wanting to count the 120 years of Argentine presence in Antarctica can be arduous, an excessive desire. Not just because of the length of time it covers, but because of the difficulties of getting there and because, once there, on that white continent, the weather can be untamed, a monstrous and unpredictable force..

For Cristian Delicia, and his colleagues from Nudo, it produces “touring the country and telling stories”, in the place, rescuing what gives shape and substance to the country and its inhabitants, is in the DNA of what they are: a group of filmmakers audiovisuals and before and after that, adventurers. Thus was born the idea of ​​narrating the 120 years of Argentine presence in Antarctica in a series of nine chapters, called “Antarctica: Land of Pioneers” and which will be broadcast at the end of the year, or next year, when the round number, which is February 22, 120 years after an Argentine flag was raised in that territory.

But talking about the series would be starting with the final result of a task that has attracted and occupied them since 2018, when they decided that this was what they wanted to tell. And to get to that point, they had to go through two different administrations in the Casa Rosada (with their changes of ministers), they had to start from scratch twice to explain, and agree on the transfers of the five-person team to that remote place; They had to go through, like everyone else, a pandemic that made any chance of transfer to the always white bases impossible; they had to remain firm in their convictions to tell everything, even when the fiercest storms ruined half of the equipment they brought when they finally got there.

A long way

The journey, as told by Delicia, director of the series, began in 2018, but was delayed until the summer of 2023. “First, we planned to travel in the summer of 2021. But at that time, January, the pandemic was still very present, and that caused the Joint Antarctic Command (Cocoantar, the body that has the mission of conducting Argentine operations permanently and continuously in Antarctica and the area of ​​interest) to implement very strong protocols. It is that, while we were vaccinated, the people of Antarctica were still not vaccinated. So we gave up on that year’s invitation. Then, in the summer of 2022, the same thing happened: we hoped that the protocols would be relaxed, but again and faced with another outbreak, we decided no. Those protocols were quite strict, including three weeks of isolation before sailing. As we were going with a fairly large team of five people, we again postponed the trip until the summer of 2023”.

In January of this year, then, the five members of Nudo produce embarked on the double adventure of arriving and living in Antarctica, on a trip that took them one hundred days, and of filming it to tell their story and that of the pioneers who made possible a sustained presence there. For fifty days they lived on the icebreaker, and the other fifty in the Argentine bases. Almost a third of the year seeing all white, isolated from their families and with a single objective: to bring the images and stories for the series.

“Life is very hard there. It was quite clear to me that the script was going to be subject to the weather windows that occurred in the place and also that those windows could be very small. It is very difficult to describe how the weather changes in minutes. You can film an eight-minute clip and see that after two minutes there is sun, after 4 minutes it rains, and then comes a snowfall,” says Delicia, who is now in Buenos Aires, working on the nine episodes that will be seen in brief.

“In addition to the weather condition, which is who allows it to be done or not, there is also a situation that has to do with the teams. Sometimes the teams react in a good way and sometimes not. All this makes the task more complex and risky because in addition to the weather windows, we had to add the decisions of the script in which we needed some extreme situations to capture and tell them”.

Delicia recalls a particular situation in which adventure turned into risk. “We were leaving Deception Island, in a zodiac boat, and we were caught in such a big storm that after fifty minutes of sailing, we lost 50 percent of the equipment. The chambers were drenched in salt water. They didn’t serve anymore. In the heat of the adventure that was the least important because what mattered was getting safely to the other side”.

But there were times when they were literally looking for extreme situations. For example, in the images that will be seen in the first chapter, which focuses on the figure of José Sobral. What they will tell is the epic of that man who, isolated in Antarctica after being shipwrecked between 1902 and 1903, Sobral wonders with anguish if he will ever be rescued. The image of a man alone at that end of the world, caught in the middle of a snow storm, was essential to the script and the visuals. And there they waited for it to happen and it could be recreated.

The chapters will intersperse representations of those historical moments, with interviews with those who know what it is like to be isolated in the polar night. To understand the extreme experiences of this first Argentine to set foot in Antarctica, a group of scientists, psychologists and military personnel who were stationed at the Belgrano II base, recount his experiences on camera.

“In the scene in which we recreated Sobral’s loneliness at that moment, you see someone walking in the middle of a storm and we recreated that but the filming was done in a real storm. At that time everything is white, there were people who got lost. They were thirty meters away, but you lose references”, says Delicia.

Before traveling to Antarctica, at that time when the project was stalled due to the pandemic, they traveled twice to Caviahue to film and meet those who were doing the Polar Course that Cocoantar dictates to the staff who then go to the bases. antarctic. “That allowed us to interview and get to know the base chiefs who would later be in Antarctica, so when we finally arrived, we already knew them. But also, and this is something that we propose at the production company, it allows us to get to know people in their workplaces in advance”.

A bridge between the past and the present

In addition to the story of Sobral, the series “Land of Pioneers” will also tell, for example, that of Julián Irizar, the sailor who understands the urgency with which he must move, when he is ordered to command the rescue of the expedition of “the Swedes” from the Ship Antarctic in 1903. His seafaring instinct and rudimentary navigational instruments will guide him through a then unknown ocean. An oceanographer and the current captain of the Irizar icebreaker recount that feat.

The series goes through almost one hundred and twenty years of uninterrupted Argentine presence, addressing foundational milestones, such as the first radiotelegraphic communication between continents, the inaugural transpolar flight, the creation of the Argentine Antarctic Institute, the first female scientists in the white territory and the first expedition to the Pole. South.

With the filming done there plus the recreations, the series aims to dialogue with the past. “These black and white images build a temporary bridge with our present time, with the tasks that the Argentine State is currently deploying on the White Continent to defend sovereignty in those extreme latitudes,” he says. the production of this series that, in addition to Delicia, director of the series, also included Javier Heinzmann, director of Photography; Javier Leoni, general producer; Santiago Rodríguez Vega, Sound Director, and Ezequiel Señoran, sound engineer.

It is not the first time that Nudo produces has faced an extreme project. “We made a documentary about crossing the Andes, and we crossed the Andes on horseback and mule, and we have also traveled the country to remote places. This production company was born with that intention: to travel the country and tell stories”, says Delicia.

Those trips, but especially this one, which took them away from home for a hundred days, to a place where communications were not the easiest or something possible on a daily basis, was a challenge that involved families. “Our families have been very aware of the time away and the risks. Although contact was never lost, contact was sometimes very difficult: even having connections, they are very limited. You can go three days without communication. But now, seeing the effort and the result, it’s wonderful, also for them. We were in ten bases of the fourteen that Argentina has. There are people who have been to Antarctica for 40 years and have not been to all of them. So, doing something unique made our families understand it. That does not mean that one has not had weak moments, to be surprised, things that weigh heavily at a distance ”, account.

For the team, waiting almost five years between the birth of the idea and its realization paid off. A reward at work, which will be seen in the nine chapters that bring together the long history of Antarctica. But also a private, more personal reward.

Delight says it: “I feel like I discovered a new form of the power of surprise. I feel that we are living in a moment in which there are so many records, so many images on the networks, all the time, from all places, that the power of surprise is being lost, as well as immediacy. What happened to me in that place is that I think I have seen ranges of colors that I had never, ever seen; that I saw situations of mountains of thousands of meters that arrive had skies that I never saw. It was a hack to the visual. And I think of the stories of Jules Verne or the writings of the explorers of yesteryear. The power of surprise does not fit in the eyes.





