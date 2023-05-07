One hundred thousand at the Audi House of Progress during Design Week

ROME – Audi always protagonist of the Milan Design Week. Design and innovation are part of the DNA of the Ingolstadt-based house, which has long been close to the Milanese international event dedicated precisely to these elements. The 2003 edition of the exhibition, which has just ended, saw a veritable record number of visitors in the spaces of the House of Progress created by the brand with the four rings, with over 101,000 visitors from 17 to 23 April. Since 2014, the link between Audi and Milan Design Week has made it possible to benefit from moments of discussion and exchange capable of stimulating transversal knowledge and open thinking, while at the same time contributing to the regeneration of iconic places.





It is a choral story with the presence of characters projected towards the future: moments of exchange during which different but complementary realities are compared in an attempt to explore the future of mobility and provide answers to the needs of the next generations. Audi’s institutional presence at design week began ten years ago, alongside Interni as co-producer of the Fuorisalone, with the Audi City Lab and the opening of the first temporary hub in the heart of the Quadrilatero.

Audi House of Progress 2023 – Gabriele Chiave talks about “The Domino Act” news/record_di_presenze_per_audi_house_of_progress_alla_milano_design_week-398725515/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_399142776&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>

The participation then continued, year after year, animating unique locations and often open for the first time to the public of visitors and enthusiasts. The House of Progress therefore inherited the legacy of the City Lab format from last year, where the Audi vision took shape with debates and talks which, starting from the centrality of man, told how innovation and progress must move in harmony with the other assets of the brand. Space therefore for artificial intelligence, zero-emission mobility, carbon neutrality and circular economy, values ​​interpreted by the works of many famous designers and architects, to underline the strong link with Milan Design Week and with the city, a symbol of innovation and internationality.





During the various editions, the German house also presented national previews for the Italian public, enhancing the prestigious stage offered by the Milan Design Week. From the Prologue show car to the Audi Q2, from the anticipation of the future of mobility with the AIcon concept to the Gran Turismo RS 5, from the e-tron and Q4 protagonists of electric mobility to the A6 Avant e-tron concept up to the Grandsphere and Skysphere concept, an anticipation of the Audi design of the future.





Thus the brand with the four rings wanted to make its vision of progress concrete in a communication format that synthesises technological innovation, emotion and humanistic culture. (Maurilio Rigo)