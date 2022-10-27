Listen to the audio version of the article

A hundred years ago. Five o’clock in the morning of 28 October 1922. The president of the Council of Ministers, Luigi Facta, proposes to King Vittorio Emanuele III to sign the state of siege – unanimously approved by his resigning cabinet – to stop the coup d’état launched by the fascists by Benito Mussolini.

Black Shirts

The provision, however, had to be countersigned by the king. And Vittorio Emanuele III refused to do so. An act that will start the darkest twenty years of our history.The sovereign was convinced that Mussolini was the instrument to restore order in the country and stop the wave of violence that the fascists themselves had given life to since the first months of ‘year, with continuous street clashes with the union and leftist forces. The day before the March, and as a preamble to it, the black shirts began to attack prefectures and municipalities throughout Italy, while other groups of squadrists reached the capital.

Very serious political and social crisis

The action, definitively planned on October 16 in Milan when the head of fascism had entrusted the “quadrumviri” Balbo, Bianchi, De Bono and De Vecchi with the task of organizing the push militarily, aimed at forcing the king’s hand Vittorio Emanuele III to induce him to hand over power to them. The origins of this forceful action are to be found in the socio-economic conditions in which Italy found itself four years after the end of the “Great War”. It was a country undergoing a very serious political and social crisis, with the working masses exasperated by economic difficulties and unemployment and in search of radical answers to an ever deeper malaise. The squares were often the site of a clash between militants of extreme factions and politics – in particular the government led by the liberal Facta – had failed in the first months of the 22nd to restore order, leaving the fascist squads to spread largely undisturbed. of the peninsula and imposed their violent and prevaricating logic.

Benito Mussolini

Suffice it to say that from March to July 1922 19 labor chambers, 70 cooperatives, 161 clubs, party sections and people’s houses had been destroyed or damaged. In Naples, on 24 October 1922 the assembly was held at the San Carlo theater national fascist party. Here, Mussolini will give a speech which, in fact, heralded what would happen a few days later. And so, while the pages of the newspapers continued to be occupied by rumors about the possible combinations of government between liberals and fascists, on October 27, the gathering of black shirts, on the move from all over Italy since the day before, will be held in Rome. The king’s refusal to sign the request for a state of siege presented by Facta, the government doors opened for Benito Mussolini, who on the morning of October 30 received from Vittorio Emanuele III the task of forming a new executive. in the first phase the PNF will have to govern together with other political forces), but the road was already marked.