One more problem for imports: now the logistics payment is complicated

The import in Argentina it added another problem. For a long time, he Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) is slowing down the delivery of Dollars for the payment of the merchandise that is imported. But now, restrictions have been added to the payment of logistics to bring that merchandise.

The result is that the shipping companies have communicated to foreign trade operators that from next week they will not carry out operations with Argentina if the shipment has not been previously paid and at origin (in the country where the merchandise leaves), which adds a new complication to the company that needs to bring some good to the country.

Among them are Sealand, a company from the Maersk international group, which in a statement warned that it will require prior payment at source as of May 15. The same was done by Hapag-Lloyd, a Chilean-German capital transport company, which set a date of May 19.

Within this framework, Customs brokers went out to inform their clients of this situation and the complications it causes, since it increases uncertainty and generates extra costs.

To pay for imports, businessmen must request authorizations to obtain dollars at the official exchange rate. This is done through the Sira systems, for physical merchandise, and Sirase, for foreign services.

Last month, the BCRA established through communication “A” 7746 –published on April 20– new restrictions on payments abroad.

Within this framework, last week it provided that freight (until now exempt from entering into these requirements) also entered the Sirase system, with approval periods of between 60 and 120 days. The immediate reaction of international logistics companies was to start charging in MEP dollars, which skyrocketed the prices of all purchases abroad.

The companies quickly realized how delicate this situation was and the scheme reversed, with which the shipping companies returned to charging the “agency dollar”, very similar to the official exchange rate.

But the correction was not for everyone. The Argentine subsidiary of an international logistics operator has to wait 90 days to make the transfer. With which, they now require the importer to pay in advance and at the place where the merchandise leaves.

There are different import modalities, depending on the type of market and product. In this case, the most affected are the companies that pay for the merchandise FOB, the price set at the port of departure, and take charge of the logistics that brings it to the country.

The BCRA delivers the dollars for an import in terms of up to 180 days, which is unacceptable for any shipping company abroad.

For now, the operators are not clear about who is hurting the most. For some, it is the importing SME, since the large ones pay for the logistics in advance with better negotiation conditions due to the larger volumes. For others, it hurts the big ones more, which use international shipping companies, because the SMEs work with local freight forwarders that are not affected by this problem.

further and further apart

“It is a delusional situation. These distortions that the Government is creating distances us more and more from the international manufacturers of inputs and products. The contraction that is being observed in imports, added to these complexities in the process, make Argentina less and less attractive to large global suppliers. As a country, we are going the other way, because worldwide there is an increasing search for fluidity, simplification and modernization”, reflects Daniel Griboff, a Cordovan Customs broker.

His local colleague, Gabriel Marengo, adds: “We are experiencing quite a complex situation; this leaves us increasingly isolated from the world.”

For his part, Federico Rodríguez, co-founder of Lambda Logistic and president of the Federation of Foreign Trade Chambers (Fecacera) reflects: “This increases uncertainty and generates extra costs. But there is no need to panic, I don’t think it will stop logistics, because national freight forwarders have well-oiled payment systems”.

Restriction on the dollar: level never seen

“I was talking with customs brokers who have been in the activity for many years, and they all agree that there is no record in recent history of this level of dollar restriction for foreign payments,” says Daniel Griboff.

Although Argentina had a lock on the dollar at the end of the second government of Cristina Fernández, at that time payments abroad were not restricted, but prior authorization for imports through non-automatic licenses (LNA).

Further in time, until the end of the presidency of Raúl Alfonsín, the State implemented controls on the exchange rate with the dollar. But even in the most difficult times of hyperinflation, companies would get approval to import and immediately pay for the transaction.

