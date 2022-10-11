Home Entertainment One of the best K-pop songs of 2022!Kang Seulgi’s “28 Reasons” was praised by MTV in the United States jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 10, according to Korean media reports, Jiang Seulgi’s “28 Reasons” was praised by MTV in the United States and was called one of the best K-POP songs in 2022! received a lot of attention in the United States.

On October 7 (local time), a major US music specialist media MTV published a report on “Music List of Top Songs (Bop Shop) You Must Listen to This Week”, and Seulgi’s solo debut song “28 Reasons” was selected as one of the main songs one.

MTV said, “Seulgi lyrically observes human psychology through ’28 Reasons’, describing life in terms of how good and evil coexist and how it results.” It went on to comment, “’28 Reasons’ shows both the electro-bass melody and Seulgi at the same time. The uniquely sweet and sexy lead vocals emphasized the outstanding talent of ‘K-POP ACE’ in the dance-based chorus.” He also said, “Seulgi has shown what she can do as an artist with explosive creativity through ’28 Reasons’. There’s so much depth. “28 Reasons” is one of the best K-POP releases of 2022.”

In addition, Kang Seulgi’s solo album “28 Reasons” has received huge attention since its release, and it has obtained very good data in terms of sound source and album sales.

