One of the three fugitives who had a national and international arrest warrant for the crime of Gabriel Izzothe merchant murdered in the Buenos Aires town of San Antonio de Padua on June 9, was arrested in the Buenos Aires town of Pontevedra, Merlo district, judicial sources reported.

This is Gustavo Damián Potenza, who was captured in one of the raids that the Buenos Aires Province Police carried out to capture those responsible for the act.