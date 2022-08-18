“One Piece” brand new animated film “One Piece FILM RED” was just released on August 6th, and now 10 days have passed, the official announced that the latest box office total exceeded 7 billion yen, breaking a new record, recently officially announced the latest episode “Tot Musica” MV , composed by the famous composer Sawano Hiroyuki, full of mystery and weirdness of Sawano style, let’s enjoy it together.

• “One Piece FILM RED” is the 15th animated film in the series, with Goro Taniguchi as the director, Tsutomu Kuroiwa as the script, and Eiichiro Oda as the general producer. This work will revolve around the biggest key character in the series. Cox expands.

• Friends who are familiar with and love Hiroshi Sawano’s style of music should know that Hiroshi Sawano’s composition style has always been full of mysterious tension and twists. atmosphere.

• One Piece “FILM RED” episode MV: