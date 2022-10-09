The classic comic “One Piece” brand new animated film “One Piece: The Red-Haired Diva” was released on August 6 this year, and its popularity has remained undiminished. As of October 2, the latest box office hit 16.25 billion. As a result, the distribution company Toei As a result, it has reached a new record for the annual box office since its establishment 71 years ago.

• Toei, one of the giants of Japanese film companies, was established in 1951 and celebrated its 72nd anniversary this year. During this long operating period, the highest annual box office record in the past was 17.9 billion yen in 2009. The influence of the release of blockbusters such as One Piece STRONG WORLD.

•In addition to “One Piece: The Red-Haired Diva” which contributed the largest box office revenue this year, other blockbusters such as “Niu Shou Village” and “Dragon Ball Super Heroes” also received enthusiastic responses, and the box office has reached 220 in 2022. 100 million yen, setting a new record for the company’s 72nd anniversary.

• However, when it comes to the box office of “Devil Slayer Infinite Train” of more than 40 billion yen, it is still a miracle that is unmatched to this day or for many years to come.