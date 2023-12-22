One point obsession: a wool headband

Point obsession: The wool ribbons from Paloma Wool’s winter 2022 collection.

With a vigorous search on the net you can still find them (here is one and here is another), but it will be easier to learn to knit.

>>>

Caution, stream of consciousness type post.

(Or rather: a post of the type of placing other people’s words next to each other, soaking, and waiting to see if a new meaning is formed. Or at least sign).

>>>

And now he just waited for the end of the world – not knowing that the end of the world was already here and passed.

(Hello and thank you for the fish, Douglas Adams. Translation: Gabi Peleg)

>>>

Hey, he said

.Grab your things, I’ve come to take you home

(Solsbury Hill, Peter Gabriel)

>>>

“No,” she says.

Case’s contract, in this type of consulting work, expressly states that under no circumstances should she be asked to explain her criticism of anything, or to provide creative advice of any kind. She is here only to serve as paper for a human cosmos of a special kind, highly skilled.

(Pattern recognition / William Gibson. Translation: Emmanuel Lotham)

>>>

I hope this pain’s just passin’ through

