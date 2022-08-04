Original title: One question and one answer ▏ Zhu Yilong and Li Yifeng’s relationship? Luo Zhixiang’s comeback? Xiao Zhan news? Tang Yan is back to work? Kaleidoscope of Death casting? Zhang Xincheng movie?

Will fan fights and fights affect the relationship between Zhu Yilong and Li Yifeng?

It is true that the fans of the two parties are not dealing with each other because of the Hundred Flowers Film Festival, but the fans are fans, and the relationship between the two is not affected, and they may cooperate in film and television dramas in the future.

Although fans have their own set of theories, they all feel that they are wronged and justified, but sometimes everyone has to think about it from the perspective of your true master. Meaning), it’s not that the two are no longer friends, and they’re not old and dead. The entertainment industry is so big, and they may cooperate and take pictures and play together. Who will be embarrassed at that time?

He’s never been banned. After his sex scandal, the biggest influences were his popularity, word of mouth, work and resources in the mainland, but in Wanwan, he was quite tolerant. I didn’t want to hold a concert before, anyway. Has little effect.

If a bad actor wants to make a comeback, he may not need popularity and word of mouth, but he must have the background and resources against the sky. However, the possibility of his comeback in the mainland is still small, because there is currently no platform or program that would risk using him, and the so-called background and resources are not very good.

It is said that the head iron of the delayed change drama “Kaleidoscope of Death” is still going to start? The two male protagonists are in contact with Ding Chengxin and Guan Hong?It’s not the first time for Guan Hong to go to sea. The previous ones are all invalid. He is so obsessed with acting and delaying changes.

Regarding this question related to "Kaleidoscope of Death", Brother Zhang Yu has answered it three times. I really see that you are paying a lot of attention to the delay. Hahaha. To answer your question, death is indeed going to open, which is the only certainty at the moment. The casting has just started recently, and the candidates are only contacts, but they are not yet determined. They are also watching the market's reaction. Brother Zhang Yu has to slip away for a while. After all, this IP is quite big, and fans and netizens are also watching. These two actors are not the only ones who have contacted, they have also contacted others. Let's talk about it when there is more reliable news, Brother Zhang Yu. 04 It is said that Zhang Xincheng officially announced a new movie today, and many fans have lost their fans? Did Zhang Xincheng's reception of today's movie have any influence on him? There are indeed fans who have lost their fans, but not in a large area. Some fans still support it, and the rest are some fans and book fans who are waiting to complain. Let me tell you why: Zhang Xincheng's portrayal of the role of Lin Yang in "Hello Old Times" is quite successful, and it can be said that he has performed well. But he is now playing Li Ran in "So Many Years". The point is that this has a lot of overlapping scenes with "Hello Old Times". Lin Yangyu Zhouzhou is the protagonist of the old days, but there are some scenes in "So Many Years". I think Want to see: Lin Yang's face played Li Ran, and then let someone else play Lin Yang, and let other faces make cameo appearances in this movie… It's very fragmented. As for the influence, there must be. Lin Yang counts his highlight role, so the filter may not be there. Of course, if the follow-up can use the works and actual performance to speak, the impact will be greatly reduced. 05 Does Brother Octopus Tang Yan have any new news about the new drama? Fanhua, what is the situation now? Do you have to make up for it? Is the recent frequent opening to increase the popularity? In fact, Brother Zhang Yu has analyzed Tang Yan's development before. He has rested for a long time, but he still has to work after the long vacation. Before you asked her if she had completely quit the entertainment industry, you said no at that time. Now it is in a state of resumption of work, and the new drama has not been set for the time being, but the frequency of the current business is estimated to be fast. In fact, she didn't say that she had fallen to 108,000 miles because she had a long rest, so there are still a lot of scripts to find, and there is no need to mention tearing the cake, unless the cake is really good, she will definitely be able to get enough. difficulty. Of course, you can say that you can increase the popularity. She needs this popularity, Weibo needs it, brands need it, fans need it, and artists all need popularity. "Flowers" may face reshoots. 06 Brother Zhang Yu, when is Xiao Zhan's new drama coming out? Especially when is Yuguyao coming? Is the next drama just working with Sister Bai? Any other news? There is still no specific broadcast news. Now this drama is about to be certified. The schedule for the goose has been vacated, but even if the license is missing, you still have to wait patiently for the certification. This summer program should be back, please wait patiently. The next drama is "The Sun Is With Me", and the heroine is tentatively named Bai Baihe. He still has magazines, and a new business, and nothing else for the time being. Ah, there are also some variety show invitations, but I haven't heard of them going. He is really not very keen on variety shows, but the invitations have not been interrupted. Don't forget to like melon There is also a small card stamp ↓ ↓ ↓Return to Sohu, see more

