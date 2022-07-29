Original title: One question and one answer▏Cai Xukun and Zhou Shen? Zhang Xincheng and Zhang Wanyi? Yang Zi’s feelings? Liu Yuning? Ding Zeren collapsed?

Do Zhang Wanyi and Zhang Xincheng both want to go the traffic route, and want to grasp both the traffic and the drama, but they feel that they are not good at the moment, right?But the traffic route is not just to go, do you have to have personal charm to attract fans?

The question asked was strange. First of all, Zhang Wanyi was known to the public because of “The Age of Awakening” and “The Children of the Qiao Family”, and it was considered a masterpiece. Now “Sauvignon Blanc” has not been completed. ah? Let him broadcast a few works before it’s too late. If it is both traffic and drama, there is no problem. Actors cannot be framed because of one type of drama.

As for Zhang Xincheng, compared to Zhang Wanyi, there are already many works, but the two are different. He belongs to the category of “no problem with his acting skills and good popularity among the passers-by. The only thing that is controversial and questioned at present is that he can’t afford the ratings”. Zhang Xincheng himself is not from the traffic background, and there is no restriction on what he shoots. He is positioned as an actor, and he is not obsessed with traffic.

Brother, what happened to the little paste bean Ding Zeren that just exploded today? The station sister is really miserable, didn’t it collapse once before?

Yes, he had collapsed his house once before, but because he was a scumbag, and Nei Entertainment generally had a high tolerance for the collapse of male idols, so although he collapsed the house at that time, it was not completely collapsed, and he lingered for a while. Son, until this time the station sister came forward and completely hammered her to death. His follow-up development and work should be gone. Not being absent is also a result of being hit hard. He has been removed from the work to be broadcast. Yesterday should be the most popular day in his acting career. But it's not certain, Lehua's artist, Lehua is a bit shameless, and can always make bad deeds re-infiltrate the entertainment circle. 03 Let's talk about Yang Zi's love affair.I have been paying attention since I hit CP in 18 years Since I started paying attention in 2018, I should also know and know that Yang Zi has been in an empty window since the end of the last relationship. There is really nothing to say about the relationship. The last relationship was not very pleasant. It seemed that they broke up peacefully, but every time they mentioned it, the fans of the three parties could not be at peace. So this relationship should have a deep impact on her, and it will not be so fast to enter the next one. And how can there be so many suitable relationships to talk about, since there is no suitable person yet, start a career first. 04 Brother Yu, Brother Yu, Liu Yuning recently joined Liu Shishi to step on Zeng Shunxi in the live broadcast room, does he care about his team? Did he want to offend everyone? If he collapses, it won't affect An Le Chuan, right? Hasn't this question been answered before? He didn't offend anyone. His problem was that he regarded the live broadcast room as a circle of friends, and after he became popular, he regarded all those who watched his live broadcast as fans and friends, so he said nothing. But he's fine if he doesn't go crazy, you know what I mean? Because he sometimes talks controversial, but it's not that he has no brain or emotional intelligence, he is actually quite smart and smart. As for Zeng Shunxi, Brother Zhang Yu can only say that when he talks like that, in the fan circle and fans, people are definitely not happy, and they are not happy to hear him say that. As for how the two of them get along in private, we don't know, maybe it really doesn't matter. The controversy caused by his live broadcast does not affect resources at present, and the popularity of passers-by may be affected. At present, I have been reminded by the staff and people around me to be cautious in words and deeds. He is not a collapsed house… It is controversial. Of course, Zeng Shunxi fans think that he overturned the car, etc., but in any case, this incident alone will not affect the works to be broadcast. 05 Hello brother! I want to ask if Cai Xukun and Zhou Shen will participate in the next season of running?Seeing that their relationship is really good in the show, is this true or the effect of editing, are they also good friends outside the show? If nothing unexpected, Zhou Shen and Cai Xukun will continue to participate in the next season of Running Man. The two of them work well with Running Man, especially Cai Xukun. He has a mutually beneficial relationship with the show. Let's work together for a win-win situation. Moreover, he is also the spokesperson for An Muxi, who has been sponsoring Running Man. As for Zhou Shen and Cai Xukun, they played very well in the show, not editing effects, the interaction was very variety show, and they were not plastic in private. The two of them were really unfamiliar at the beginning, and they played together after recording and recording.

