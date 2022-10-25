Original title: One question and one answer▏Wang Junkai and Zhang Yi’s partner? Reba into the group? Liu Yaowen screen protector collapsed room? Ouyang Nana has good resources? Can’t hide marketing? Twinkle Twinkle The original cast?

I can’t hide whether it’s the show’s side or the hero and heroine’s Reuters marketing. There are too many hot searches for the filming. .What are the fans washing? There are too many people in the campus, why are there not so many other campus dramas?

In fact, Brother Zhang Yu said this before. Nowadays, the publicity and marketing method of many dramas is to use Reuters maps and refined Reuters maps to promote their own dramas in reverse. For example, the drama starring Liu Haocun and Lin Yi, and the “Can’t Hide Secretly”, all used this method.

Because some viewers are indeed attracted by Reuters, and some station sisters and proxy photographers are also really good at retouching pictures, and they have a sense of atmosphere. The starring team and the show will not miss such a publicity opportunity. Although fans may reject Reuters, there will still be a steady stream of proxy shooters and station sisters going to the crew to shoot. In general, the two still have more traffic and topicality, so there are more Reuters.

I want to ask Liu Yaowen about the screen saver, they are talking about the collapse of the house, in fact, I think using a female idol screen saver is not a collapse of the house, right?

In fact, Brother Zhang Yu thinks that it is not a collapsed house. Maybe in the fan circle or their 18th floor, thinking this is a serious matter? This incident has no impact on his development, and the word of mouth is the same, it’s nothing.

One reason is that he is very young, and his popularity has not been fully opened up, so this matter is not very fermented;

Another is that Zhang Yu saw that some fans clarified that this is not Liu Yaowen’s mobile phone, right? In fact, even if it is Liu Yaowen’s mobile phone, he used the wallpaper of the Korean female idol, and it is nothing to set it as a screen saver. It can only show that beauty is loved by everyone, and there is his sexual orientation.

Brother Zhang Yu, can you tell me when Reba will join the group? And when will the prosecuting elite be broadcast?

There is no exact time to join the group, and her new cake has not changed or added. It’s still the two modern dramas mentioned before that are in contact, nothing else. The current cake has not been decided, so the news of joining the group is uncertain, and it may not be in the group this year.

“Prosecution Elite” has always been talking about the end of October or the beginning of November, but the current news is that November is also pending, and it is estimated that it will be the end of the year. Together with “An Le Biography”.

Brother Zhang Yu, when will the filming of The Road to Rebirth, the sequel to The Gate of Rebirth, start? Could it be the original crew? Will Teacher Zhang Yi and Wang Junkai match each other?

This doesn’t seem to be the second part of “Gate of Rebirth”, but a prequel or something. Therefore, the story may not have a clear connection with the Gate of Rebirth. The possibility of the original cast is very small. It may be a new story, a new chapter, and new actors may also be required.

If it is the second part, the odds of the original cast may be greater. Wang Junkai has not made a plan to join the group now, and his second partner with Zhang Yi has not yet been decided. There is news that Brother Zhang Yu will say.

Brother Zhang Yu, is there a movie version or season 2 of Twinkle Twinkle Star? ? Is it the original crew! ?

At present, the movie version is determined to be released, and there is no definite news about the second season. The movie version must be the original cast, because if it is not the original cast, the audience may not buy it. The film crew and the management will not understand this. The problem now is the schedule of the actors and the time to start filming. The male protagonist Qu Chuxiao has other cakes to talk about now, and Zhang Jianing has not heard of any new cakes for now.

Why is Ouyang Nana’s business resources so good? Looking at the recent statistics on the number of female artists in business, her endorsement brands are at the top of 00 Xiaohua and 95 Xiaohua, even better than some 85 flowers and 90 flowers. I don’t think she is like that. What kind of actor, she is more like a variety show, is she also poor in film and television resources because of her acting problems?

The business resources are good because she is very good at business and has a strong sense of fashion. This is not to compare the number of runways and magazines that supermodels like Big Cousin and He Sui have gone through, but Ouyang Nana is the first batch of traffic florets who play vlogs and Little Sweet Potatoes, with strong ability to carry goods and cash. Earlier in the small gossip section, I said that her offer for a little sweet potato is already very high, no less than the actors who are filming.

Moreover, the commercial value effect of stars is also divided into people, which is quite metaphysical. She is not very good at filming, and her acting skills are also poor, but in terms of bringing goods, dressing, and discovering girls, the door is clear. So business is fine.

