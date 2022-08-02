Original title: One question and one answer ▏ Wu Lei’s romance? Reba current limiter? Yang Zi is as fragrant as crumbs? Zhang Yi translates the car? The 28 rule of love? Longing for life?

Brother Zhang Yu asked if Lei Wu and Xiang Hanzhi are real or fake. I heard from Lei Wu fans that the two seem to have been ambiguous and tried before but they are not suitable?But some people say that Xiang Hanzhi is unilaterally sucking blood or something. It doesn’t sound like it’s true or false.

Wu Lei fans themselves said ambiguous? Brother Zhang Yu has not heard of it, the news of Brother Zhang Yu is indeed fake. And the entry that the two are in love seems to have been there a long time ago, and then suddenly broke out yesterday.

If you want to say that this is Wu Lei’s unilateral desire to purify, it is not. The drama has not been finished yet, and there are still quite a lot of cp fans of the male and female protagonists. On Wu Lei’s side, the team, the staff, the drama party, etc. are a little brainless. It is not good for either party to choose this way to purify at such a time. Probably got screwed this time.

Brother Zhang Yu, hello, I want to ask Yang Zi, I read a lot of marketing accounts saying that Chenxiang is going high and low, but I don’t understand the data, and the second investment is not going well. Does this affect Zimei much? Thank you.

It is not considered to open high and go low, because it was not very high at the beginning, and now it is not said to be very down or very low. It is not a type of high opening and low walking at all. It didn’t meet expectations, but it’s not a bad drama.

How to say Chenxiang’s influence on Yang Zi? She is also an ancient puppet, and she can’t compare with her own Xiangmi. Xiangmi is a hit drama, and her state and the special effects and plot of the drama itself are better than Chenxiang; but Compared with some recent dramas, Chenxiang’s drama is not bad, and the investment promotion is not bad. The commercial value of this drama is still quite high, and there are many advertisements in the middle.

Speaking of whether Zhang Yi has overturned again, he said that the Man Jianghong crew is a hero crew, and their crew is a hero crew. It is said that Zhang Yi has a high attitude, and he really regarded himself as a hero when he played a hero. In his acceptance speech, “Bitterness and fatigue made Jiao Yulu take over, and Li Xuejian gained fame and fortune. The previous remarks about the “Fairy Club” have also been picked up. Is he really good at acting, but his character is worrying

Didn’t you answer this question before, didn’t you read it?

Zhang Yi belongs to the kind of actor who “has black material but his business ability overwhelms the controversy”. His acting skills are good, but some of his previous remarks and behaviors have exploded. Also because of his excellent acting skills and the relatively positive screen image he has always created, after he apologized for some disputes, many people chose to buy it, thinking that his apology was feasible, or that he only looked at his acting skills and not his character.

He has not been affected by these, and he is still developing very well now. Another reason is because he has already reached the core resources and contacts in the film industry. He is a Mesozoic actor who is currently the main theme work, so these black spots in the past will not Any substantial impact on him, especially resources will not be affected.

Brother Zhang Yu, I have always said that Weibo restricts the flow of Reba, and it seems to be the same, because all kinds of data show that she is at least TOP1 among female artists in terms of flow, but like the previous Weibo night including various large-scale voting or something? are not the first. So is it really limited? Why?

This situation does exist, not just her, especially those celebrities who have a lot of traffic and are more xfxy, Weibo will indeed limit the traffic. There is also the possibility that the studio and the team did not pay the protection fee, or that the spokesperson of another platform conflicts with Weibo? Wait, it’s also possible.

As for the Weibo night vote, this is indeed a large-scale vote. The competition is fierce, and the fans are also very hardworking, so the top stream is not only Reba, other fans are also voting hard, not necessarily she is First, don’t be obsessed with this. Of course, it is also possible that there is a problem with Weibo voting, after all, it is not the first time.

Is the previous episodes of “Longing for Life” too bad, and now it can be tested by fans to force the hot search, and finally a remark that connotes the audience’s tea and tea words, can this show really continue? ?

There is one thing to say, in fact, when the discussion of the life that I yearn for in the previous episodes was relatively high, the official blog was also very arrogant.

As for domestic variety shows, Brother Zhang Yu also said that day, it is hard to escape the law that it will become more and more sluggish, but relatively speaking, yearning is not bad. Although it is not as popular as the previous seasons, whether it is attracting investment or advertising, the broadcast volume and viewership have not been greatly reduced, and there is still a certain audience, and there will be some in the next season.

Is there any news about the 28th Law of Love? Why hide it for so long.Both actors are on the show

There is still no specific broadcast news. Goose wants this drama to be starred, so this drama comes very slowly. Goose’s star dramas are sometimes really useless, and the schedule, platform, etc. can’t be negotiated and the time will slip away. I originally wanted to It’s on the summer file, and it seems that it really can’t be lifted now. So fans, don’t worry, it’s useless to worry, just wait, if there is news, Brother Zhang Yu will say.

