Original title: One question and one answer ▏ Bai Jingting two-character actress romance? Tang Yan joins the group? Zhang Yishan’s melon? Liu Haocun was whitewashed? Zhang Zhenyuan’s development?

Brother Octopus hasn’t talked about Tang Yan for a long time. Tell me about Tang Yan. What good news is there? No new drama is set, can I join the group this year?

She currently only has news about magazines and activities, and there is still no more definite news about film and television. There is a high probability that she will not join the group this year, because she has no film and television cakes on her body now, let alone talk, she has not slipped, and she should still be in a state of not returning to work. Speaking of variety shows, “Our Inn” is inviting her, and she is quite interested here.

Is Liu Haocun going to clean up with Lin Yichao CP?Does she also plan to use the character setting to whitewash herself like Qu Chuxiao after taking on the TV series? It’s not good to see that her so-called “Reuters pictures” have been specially edited and released recently.

Let’s just say, it’s the same now. A while ago, there were quite a lot of Reuters pictures of the two of them, and they already have an audience. The first step in whitewashing is considered. In addition to the two CPs, Liu Haocun also has a lot of Reuters about himself in this drama. There are raw pictures and intensive repairs. It is indeed not only from the fans, but also the team is also helping. Now the role of Reuters is great. Good marketing can make netizens and audiences full of expectations.

Let's just say, it's the same now. A while ago, there were quite a lot of Reuters pictures of the two of them, and they already have an audience. The first step in whitewashing is considered. In addition to the two CPs, Liu Haocun also has a lot of Reuters about himself in this drama. There are raw pictures and intensive repairs. It is indeed not only from the fans, but also the team is also helping. Now the role of Reuters is great. Good marketing can make netizens and audiences full of expectations.

It can only be said that Liu Haocun has taken this road very successfully at present, and many people are still looking forward to her and Lin Yi's drama. Lin Yi's fans are now telling Reuters what to try to avoid taking her to her. I don't know if it's to avoid suspicion. 03 Bai Jingting likes the melon of two-character actresses is too outrageous, no hammer, no truth (dyeing hair as a love hammer is really outrageous) in this period of time, it is still on the hot search, it is hard not to say who bought the gun Eee, can you tell me that Bai Jingting's love melon on the hot search today is the same group of actresses who are currently filming? The paparazzi should be talking about Song Yi, a two-character actress, a purple dress, a sister and brother, who smiles sweetly. However, although the paparazzi gave some directional stars, such as Jin Chen, Song Qian, Yang Zi, etc., it does not mean that it is true, nor does it mean that Xiaobai is in love, but there is general information about female stars. That's it. Because the movies that the paparazzi said don't have any pictures, they just rely on one mouth. Brother Zhang Yu's news is that he is still single. Of course, Brother Zhang Yu feels that he is about to fall in love. He can't live with shoes all his life. He is also not an idol, and he is 30. He always has a love life, so don't be surprised if any romance is revealed in the future.

04 Bao, if you have time, can you talk about Zhang Zhenyuan's development? arrange. Zhang Zhenyuan is a member who is not so advanced in terms of development in the group. There are very few resources and foreign affairs. At present, Brother Zhang Yu's news about Zhang Zhenyuan only has contact with a variety show, and there is no other for the time being. Fans may also shout about the company or something, but it doesn't work much, it can only be said that there is no way. In the follow-up, if there is news, Brother Zhang Yu will say that his resources are indeed relatively small. 05 Brother Zhang Yu, won't you follow up with Zhang Yishan's melon? Today, the rumor is refuted. I think there is a saying that the Ping An police's comments after the scene prove that Zhang Yishan was framed? ? (So ​​whether it sucks or not, no matter how you look at it, I think it sucks.) And Bai Jingting, who suddenly appeared on the Hot One today, likes the melon of the two-character actress. , it's really outrageous, it's hard not to doubt that it's the one who bought the hot search block gun) This is the question Zhang Yishan asked the day he refuted the rumor, and he has been asking since then. He is very persistent. Brother Zhang Yu will discuss it with everyone. First of all, I said that the police proved that Zhang Yishan did not take drugs. It was a bit too much. The police were not Zhang Yishan's, and they would not stand on the street for him. The police's intention can only be a side note, Zhang Yishan is really fine at the moment, and they are all gone. He didn't even mean to prove that Zhang Yishan was okay, he just replied to a comment casually.

We also know how strong our country's anti-drug efforts are now. The police didn't report it. Zhang Yishan's current situation is normal, and his works have not been delisted or taken off the shelves. That's all. Don't forget to like melon There is also a small card stamp ↓ ↓↓ ↓ ↓Return to Sohu, see more

