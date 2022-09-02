Original title: One question and one answer ▏ Liu Yuning was exposed to marriage? Yi Yang Qianxi Development? Liu Yifei’s new play? Ding Chengxin and Zhao Jinmai are ambiguous? Happy to go again 2?

Brother Zhang Yu, can you tell me about Qianxi? Has he had any recent activities and arrangements? Is the next scene set?

There are no activities or arrangements recently. After finishing the shooting, except for some necessary shooting, he rested. Currently, he is in a state of short rest.

However, I won’t be able to rest for a long time. I will come out to work this month. There is also talk about a new movie, but it has not yet been decided. Brother Zhang Yu will talk about it. He has a brand event at the end of this month, and the movie “There is Her in the World“, which she participated in, will be released this month. He should also cooperate with the promotion.

Brother Zhang Yu, turn me over quickly, may I ask if the future (Ding Chengxin, Zhao Jinmai) is a pure brother-sister relationship?Any news about the two of them recently?

At present, the two are really just brothers and sisters, and they have no other feelings. Although there are many episodes of variety shows. But in fact, their time together is still very short, just cut out so many episodes. What other feelings were talked about in such a short period of time? It would be easy to get caught up in thinking that there must be other feelings between the two of them after being rendered later. See also Star Fresh Visitors | The post-90s beauty Xiaohua Mencius Yiyu's concave shape is more than just glamorous! _Fashion Ding Chengxin has invitations for variety shows in the future, and nothing else for the time being; Zhao Jinmai also has a variety show invitation, and at the same time there is a book about IP film and television. 03 Brother Zhang Yu, can you talk about 0713? Will there be “Happy Restart 2”? Contribute Contribution.Can you talk about 0713 for submissions? Brother Zhang Yu actually said in the previous small gossip section that the second season is there, very sure. But you have to wait for a while to see it, because it is only confirmed at the moment, planning, start-up, recording and post-production all take time, so you can just wait, don’t worry. As for the 0713 brothers, it must be because of this variety show that the work has also increased accordingly. This variety show is really successful. There is a lot of tap water. The data in all aspects can be described as soaring. The high score of 9.7 can still explain the quality of the variety show. Now they have a lot of invitations for variety shows, including music. 04 Liu Yifei is in contact with Xinli’s TV series “The Story of the Rose”? She is going to give up the world famous book “Changling” that has slipped through half of the entertainment industry? It can be said that, but in fact, “Changling” has been drinking Liu Yifei unilaterally, but it has never been stopped. Originally, the drama party wanted to decide that the heroine would find a male lead, but after the “Meng Hualu” became popular, the entire project began to be re-planned. Now let alone the male lead, Liu Yifei is also uncertain here. Zhang Zhangyu said before; Liu Yifei’s “Changling” is also tentative, so it is normal to talk about changing the script now. See also The Verbania library also opens on Sunday: "There were so many requests" The book “The Story of the Rose” is indeed in contact with Liu Yifei now, and the new modern drama is still good. However, Liu Yifei hasn’t said that she must act. She actually wants to rest after the filming of the show at hand. Let’s see what happens next. 05 Zhang, have you eaten the big melon of the marriage of Liu Yuning’s sister and brother? Don’t, I really like his live broadcasts. I saw it, but the fans explained that this is a rumor. It was filed a year ago, and the proof of closing the case is still on the studio’s Weibo. Brother Zhang Yu has never eaten his melon. He is an Internet celebrity turned star. In the early days of his popularity, I felt that fans and opponents had already smashed him and nothing was left. What really broke out long ago . Moreover, as for Liu Yuning’s big colander, what he plays, who his partner is, and when he joins the group, he will explode by himself. If there is any relationship history, he should not hide it. Besides, it doesn’t matter if you have a real marriage or a girlfriend, as long as there are no problems with personal morality (domestic violence? cheating? etc.) Still acceptable. Don’t forget to like melon There is also a small card stamp ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

