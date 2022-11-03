Original title: One question and one answer ▏ Reba has a new variety show? Ren Jialun’s baby position? Xu Song’s romance? Di Xin gravity? Chen Xiao Chen Yanxi? Hua Xu attracts Jinchen?

And at the beginning, the director of “Twilight Heart Covenant” can still see that it is really Ren Jialun, and his name is in the front.

Let’s not talk about the one that was deleted, let’s talk about the director. If he dares to declare and put it on the top, he must have a contract in hand. He knows what’s going on with the fan, and he will definitely act according to the contract. The goose has announced and deleted it here, which may indicate that there is still one party struggling to do it, otherwise this drama would have already made a clear position. But in the end, it was announced, and the position became clear.

Brother, I want to ask about Xu Song. Since yesterday, there have been hot searches, one up and one down, and today’s data clearly shows that he bought it. According to Xu Song’s previous style, he should not deliberately buy hot searches. It feels like Mango Channel is deliberately marketing, what do you think?

Your analysis is very reasonable. Feng Xi is the host of Mango. Mango is very good at marketing and publicity, and he is very good at seizing opportunities. The stage is now advocating Feng Xi, and Xu Song is a nationality and song singing. Very tall singers, the two of them were exploded in love, and many people said that they were in love. Mango will definitely not miss this good time to be on the hot search.

Of course, part of the reason is the popularity of tap water among the people who eat melons. Xu Song has not had any scandals for many years, and now the first love affair is still very novel, so many people are indeed interested, and the popularity has also increased.

Is Di Xin’s Gravity Score? We ate hot pot together. Although there is a refutation of the rumors, I think it is a rational discussion. The refutation of the rumors was not the same time as the crew dinner, the hats were different, and the hairstyles were different, so are they together?

What do you mean, that you think the two of you are eating hot pot?

Didn’t the actor also refute the rumor, saying that it was Oolong, and his Weibo picture could still be p. However, no matter whether the two eat hot pot or not, Brother Zhang Yu’s news is that the two are not together. This has always been the case, and this has been said countless times.

Moreover, I also said before that the two have entered the unbinding period, and there will be no integration and cooperation in the short term, especially in the second match, there is no news for the time being, if there is, Brother Zhang Yu will say.

Brother Zhang Yu, will Chen Xiao and Michelle Chen really participate in husband and wife variety shows? Are fans saying that they owe the platform their favor?Brother Zhang Yu, can you answer me, thank you

Are you asking about “Happiness Trio”? This variety show is indeed planning to invite Chen Xiao and Chen Yanxi, but it is only a proposed invitation, and it has not yet been decided.

Michelle Chen doesn’t care about variety shows, but Chen Xiao is a character who doesn’t like to participate in variety shows. He still loves filming, so it is difficult for the variety show side to invite him. This kind of investment conference is just a fan, and although it shouldn’t be Say, but this variety show is declining…

But Chen Xiao listens to Michelle Chen’s words. If Michelle Chen really wants to go, or if it really involves the director or platform, she might go. However, Brother Zhang Yu thinks the possibility is too small.

Hua Xuyin wants to reshoot? ? ? Is the house going to collapse again? ? Really set Jin Chen? ?

Yes, it’s time for a new one. The TV series was renamed “Thousands of Mirrors”, and it will be made into 4 unit dramas in total, including “Floating Life”, “Thirteen Months”, “Snow in the Clouds” and “I World Peace”.

Jin Chen has been in contact with her for a long time, and we talked about her almost in June. Now the re-booking of Jin Chen is a bit rushed, because Jin Chen is about to join a new group, and this time the shooting cycle will be very long and very long. If Jin Chen is selected for a certain unit of Hua Xuyin, then it is really necessary to talk about starting and joining the group. At present, it is still in the stage of contacting the actors, there is no ironclad, Jin Chen is just the one with bigger intentions.

Squidward! Will Reba really go to Tencent’s secret room variety show? If yes, I’m looking forward to Variety Di!

Yes, today Goose’s promotion will release a variety show, the name is “Press any button to start the game”, the battle is quite big, jeff said on the scene “After three years, Reba will return to the show guest”, listen to his voice It’s not like an invitation, it’s a bit of an imperative, but it shouldn’t be signed yet, so if you can’t go, jeff should work harder.

Moreover, Brother Zhang Yu remembered that Reba himself also likes to play the secret room. There were also clips of playing the secret room in the vlog before. This melon can be eaten. In fact, there was a reasoning variety show that had been inviting her before that. She may be more interested in escape, and the rest depends on the sincerity of the platform.

