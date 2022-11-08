Original title: One question and one answer ▏ Reba’s new play? Wang Yibo overturned? Cai Xukun baby hype? Bamboo industry chapter Liu Shishi? Zhang Ting incident reversed? Ouyang Nana’s love reaction?

It is said that “Wan Zha Chao Huang” is fighting Reba to the death? There are many novels about this kind of fast-moving theme, but there are no dramas yet. If this new theme is filmed well, the chances of it going out of the circle are quite high?

Two years ago, Brother Zhang Yu remembered licking her, and this summer, I had a brief encounter with her. Now it’s the third time, the subject matter is okay, and the character design is pretty good. But still that sentence, Di Ali Gerba’s next drama has not yet been decided. Now the news of film and television scripts is just melons, and fans can remember to eat and vomit.

She still has a main script to talk about, but this kind of casting cycle may take a long time, so fans are also prepared for the possibility of not joining the group this year.

Why didn’t Ouyang Nana respond to the public’s response when she fell in love, and everyone complained on the Internet that she was very teased and had no sense of boundaries when it came to getting along with boys?

What reaction does Ouyang Nana want when she bursts out in love? What reaction can she have? Although she is a young and beautiful female star, she is quite popular, but after all, she is not a bloody traffic flower, her fans are numb, and her love objects are vague. And the two of them don’t have any bad morals and nothing shocking, so of course it’s not a big scene.

Regarding tea, Brother Zhang Yu has also analyzed Ouyang Nana’s physique before. She is rumored to have scandals, will have an affair, and she has a very good relationship with the opposite sex. Some people say that she has tea and some are envious of her character. It’s a matter of opinion.

I saw a marketing account saying that Cai Xukun and ab intentionally tied up for hype? real or fake?

Cai Xukun has been participating in Running Man for several seasons. If the two of them were hyping things up, they would have already started hyping them up, so why wait until now. And to be honest, haven’t they been rumored to have an affair after they participated in Running Man? Yes, but the two sides did not also have guidance, and later it became a brother-in-law relationship or something.

As a top idol, it is normal for Cai Xukun to have a lot of scandals. After Bailu alone, many people came to ask about it (here is just an example, a single person and a famous flower have an owner). But now Cai Xukun and baby are good friends. Cai Xukun just regards baby as a senior, and he doesn’t plan to stir up any more CP and scandals. Brother Zhang Yu didn’t hear the news.

The fox demon wedding photo The King of Drama directly used Liu Shishi and Wu Qilong’s wedding photo to change his head. Has it been approved by others? It is said that the king of drama is connoting Uncle Liu, because of the bamboo industry, Liu Shishi has not given a word?

It was obviously not approved. In fact, if the actor doesn’t want to take this kind of wedding photo, they can put the two together. They don’t have to use someone else’s wedding photo, and then directly replace it with the actor’s head. If you use it like this, it must have an obvious meaning. It just wants to rub off, because the bamboo industry chapter has not yet played Liu Shishi, or Liu Shishi has clearly refused not to play the bamboo industry chapter, so someone will make a final wave of popularity.

Since I mentioned Bamboo Chapter Entertainment, I will talk about the progress of the show. The male protagonist is still drinking Chen Xiao, and the female protagonist has contact with other actors besides Liu Shishi. Anyway, there are still some slips.

Brother Zhang Yu, Lin Ruiyang and Zhang Ting have things reversed?See Zhang Ting’s Weibo post saying that he believes in a fair ruling, believes in the motherland, brother, talk about it

The essence is MLM, what can be reversed.

It can only be said that the team of lawyers hired is very powerful, and they may take advantage of legal loopholes to deal with them. If you post on Weibo now, you may buy another navy army. First, take advantage of a wave of public opinion. After all, the employees of the husband and wife have to stabilize. A while ago, I didn’t go to Malaysia to make a comeback, which shows that the MLM efforts are quite strong, how can it be done without troops. Now it depends on the final sentence and what charges will be punished. MLM is for sure.

Brother Zhang Yu, I want to ask about Wang Yibo. Last night, Lenovo’s press conference was broadcast live. As Lenovo’s spokesperson, Wang Yibo recommended the iPad. . . . . . Is it a rollover?But no one seems to be talking about it.

Actually, think about it, what you originally endorsed was to contact the computer, and you were asked to recommend it on the spot, but you recommended the iPad… I didn’t know that I thought it was a spy sent by Apple.

If it’s a slip of the tongue, it’s fine. If the pad is called an iPad, I’m afraid that I really don’t understand this. Fans are talking about the real lover, honest and so on. What the boss thinks is no problem, and netizens hold on to it.

The impact is not big, because it really hasn’t fermented, the team should also end up to control the square, and Wang Yibo has a lot of fans, and his own traffic is also large, so the market audience is also wide, this slip of the tongue can’t affect the sales or anything, it is the popularity and word of mouth. It will be damaged in the short term, and the public will forget it in the long run.

