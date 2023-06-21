One that does not return to Workshops

Matías Josías Sosa (21 years old) will not return to Talleres, immediately. The midfielder returned to Temperley, on loan for six months, for the second part of the First National tournament. In his previous stint with “Celeste”, he played 7 matches in the First National and Copa Argentina 2020/2021.

Later, he was transferred to Talleres, managed to debut and was loaned to Atenas (Uruguay) and Güemes (SdE). “El Turro” arrived in 2021 along with Julián Velázquez and Ángelo Martino. He was on loan for a year and with an option for 80% of the pass for 210 thousand dollars (17 million pesos at that time), which the “T” paid in the middle of the year, according to both parties.

Sosa failed to settle, but managed to play in the Professional League and Copa Sudamericana. In the middle of last year, he went to Athens from Uruguay to allow the “T” to have one more place in the transfer market.

When Talleres bought Matías Sosa

