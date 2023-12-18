“One Thought Guanshan” Finale Available On Demand Tonight! Starring Liu Shishi and Liu Yuning

The domestic costume drama “One Thought Guanshan” will have its finale tonight in advance on demand! Starring Liu Shishi and Liu Yuning

Kuai Technology news on December 18, tonight, The domestic costume drama “One Thought Guanshan” is now available on demand, and iQiyi members can spend 18 yuan to unlock the finale in advance.

After advance on-demand, The entry #一言Guanshanquandei##一言Guanshanepilerama##一言Guanshanyou call this he# was on the hot search on Weibo tonight, It aroused heated discussion among netizens.

Some netizens said: “What we are saying is that if you can’t finish 40 episodes, you can split it into two. There is no need to do thirty or forty episodes in the last 10 episodes.” “Hahahahaha. I thought it was a good drama at first, but in the end I found out it was really Okay, okay, why don’t all s’s count as he?” etc.

It is understood that “One Thought of Guanshan” is directed by Zhou Jingtao and Zou Xi, starring Liu Shishi and Liu Yuning. The show officially launched on iQiyi on November 28.

The play tells the story of Ren Ruyi (played by Liu Shishi), the former left envoy of Zhu Yiwei in Anguo, who by chance became a member of the Wuguo Emperor’s envoy team, and Ning Yuanzhou (played by Liu Yuning), the leader of Wuguo’s Six Paths Hall, and Yu Shisan (played by Fang Yilun), Princess Yang Ying (played by He Landou), smart boy Yuan Lu (played by Chen Youwei), imperial guard Qian Zhao (played by Wang Yizhe) and others experienced life and death and grew up together.

