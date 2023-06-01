One Way Street Bookstore｜The celebration in May is meaningless

CDT file card title:Celebrating in May is meaningless

On May 13, some netizens posted that while watching Xiaoguo Beijing, the talk show actor House (Li Haoshi) used the people’s soldiers as a burden, which made people uncomfortable.

On the afternoon of May 15th, after the matter fermented, the actor House involved apologized through his personal account. At the same time, @笑果官方bot issued a statement in response to the indefinite suspension of House’s performing arts work. Later, the staff of Xiaoguo Culture said: The inappropriate remarks were added temporarily by House.

On the evening of May 15, the Department of Culture and Tourism intervened to investigate House’s inappropriate remarks. The Beijing Cultural Law Enforcement Corps opened a case for investigation into Xiaoguo Culture. At the same time, the People’s Daily issued an article saying, “Don’t talk off the rails, play tricks with a degree.”

On May 16, talk show actor House was banned from Weibo and removed from the cast list. In the afternoon of the same day, the live recording of Xiaoguo actor House was exposed.

On May 17, Xiaoguo Culture was asked to suspend performances in Beijing, Shanghai and other places, and the fine amount exceeded 10 million yuan. On the same day, Xiaoguo posted again, admitting that there was a fluke mentality.

On May 18, Li Dan was found to have resigned from the board of directors last year. Experts said that Xiaoguo Culture could not be listed for at least 3 years.

On May 19, Tianyan Check showed that Li Dan is still a shareholder of Xiaoguo Culture, and Wang Jianguo, Cheng Lu and others all hold shares in Xiaoguo Culture. In the afternoon of the same day, Xiaoguo Culture publicly recruited a public opinion specialist.

Image source Morning News

As a member of the content inspection volunteer service team in the cultural market, Wang Yiting took note of the foul language in a certain large-scale drama that was not included in the script for review, and the potentially suspicious words “eating” that flashed on the big screen of a drama directed by a foreign director. People’s photos”, remembering the possible risk of the cast and crew channel being blocked by fans after walking out of the theater…

After being a volunteer for nearly a year, Wang Yiting’s most difficult “examination” was “Diary of a Madman” adapted by Christian Lupa based on Lu Xun’s novel of the same name. When reading the script, Wang Yiting discovered that this play is not only an interpretation of one of Lu Xun’s works, but also elements of other works such as “Kong Yiji”, “The True Story of Ah Q”, “Medicine” and “Hometown”. Lu Xun’s realistic relationship between mother and child, brothers, husband and wife, etc. “I was in a hurry at that time, because my knowledge reserve could not match this drama at all.”

Excerpted from “Watching a Drama Is a Kind of Voluntary Service”

Since May 25, there have been large-scale continuous rainy weather in Henan, which has seriously affected the normal mature harvest of wheat. The Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Henan Province stated that the rainy weather has caused water accumulation in wheat fields in some places, lodging and moldy wheat spots, and grain germination and ear germination in some areas of the province. It is the most serious “rotten field” in the past 10 years. rain” weather.

Official statistics show that since May 23, the harvesting of mature areas in southern Henan has been organized to rush to harvest. Before the rain, a total of 1.78 million mu of mature wheat has been harvested. As of May 29, a total of 3.863 million mu has been harvested, accounting for 4.52% of the province’s 85 million mu of wheat area.

Image source Documentary “The Lost City”

A message written on May 12, 2016 was rediscovered:

“At that time, I was in the sixth grade, Wudu Central Primary School. I was alive, and many of my classmates were gone. Now that I am in college, every time I go home and meet the parents of those classmates, they will hold me back and look up and down. They all look like this big.”

On May 17, local time, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released data indicating that the possibility of a temporary rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius in the global average annual temperature over the next five years compared to pre-industrial levels reached 66%. World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Taalas said El Niño is expected in the coming months, which will combine with human-caused climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory. The World Meteorological Organization said such a state of affairs between 2023 and mid-2027 would likely be temporary, but would mean the world had crossed a critical climate threshold, a signal of accelerating climate change. With temperatures soaring, there is a 98% chance that at least one year between 2023 and 2027 will be the hottest on record.

Image source Beitong Culture

On May 15, before the 517 International Day of No Homophobia, Transphobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, Beitong Culture issued a suspension announcement.

According to the national urban survey unemployment rate released by the National Bureau of Statistics, in April this year, the labor survey unemployment rate of 16-24 years old was 20.4%, an increase of 0.8 percentage points from the previous month, a new high since the statistics were available in 2018. With the number of college graduates hitting a new high and the youth unemployment rate remaining high, efforts are still needed to stabilize and expand employment.

Image source twitter

Memory is fixed by language, and those days you can’t remember, maybe because no one was listening to you at the time.

According to statistics from the online car-hailing supervision information interaction system, as of April 30, 2023, a total of 309 online car-hailing platform companies across the country have obtained online car-hailing platform business licenses, an increase of 2 month-on-month; 10,000 copies and 2.30 million copies of vehicle transport certificates, an increase of 3.4% and 2.2% respectively from the previous month. The online car-hailing regulatory information interaction system received a total of 706 million orders in April, a decrease of 1.4% month-on-month, while the number of drivers who obtained online car-hailing driver qualification certificates increased by 177,000. This means that in April, the number of online car-hailing drivers declined while the number of drivers who obtained the online car-hailing driver qualification certificate increased, and the number of orders received by a single driver decreased.

Sanya, Jinan, Wenzhou, and Dongguan have issued risk warnings for the online car-hailing market. The number of online car-hailing vehicles in this area has been saturated, and the industry’s prosperity is approaching the red line of warning. Entering the industry requires rationality.

Image source insider.com

The Wag Brigade, an animal healing group at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), has added a 14-year-old cat, Duke. Before it, the team members also included dogs, rabbits and piglets. Their daily job is to wear vests that say “Pet Me!”, walk around the airport, receive petting, and make travel more relaxing for passengers.

Beginning on May 2 local time, more than 11,500 members of the American Screenwriters Union organized a strike. The screenwriters come to the headquarters of Disney, Netflix, Amazon, Paramount, Fox, Universal, Sony, Warner and other Hollywood film and television companies in Los Angeles and New York at a fixed time every day, and play songs including “The boss has a yacht, we have a yacht.” “Loan”, “Fair contract, otherwise we will spoil “The Battle of Succession”, “AI can’t replace the screenwriter” and other protest slogans to strive for a compromise from the management.

According to the calculations of the Screenwriters Union, they require that the total salary of all screenwriters under the union in the next three years can reach 429 million U.S. dollars per year. However, the current conditions offered by the Producers Union are only about 86 million US dollars per year, which is several times different.

The last writers’ strike of this magnitude lasted 100 days in 2007, ultimately costing the California state economy $2 billion and leading to the cancellation or delay of several shows.

Image source movie “Fallen Angels”

On May 30, 1995, He Zhiwu finally got his first love.

At the 15th I/O Developer Conference on May 12, Google released the latest AI language model “PaLM 2” that surpassed GPT-4 in many ways, and used it to support its own 25 functions and product. At the same time, Google also launched a new office family bucket service Duet AI, which will cover Google’s Workspace applications, including Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Sheets.

Microsoft’s 2023 Build Developer Conference opened in Seattle headquarters on May 23, local time, announcing the adoption of the same open plug-in Plugin standard as OpenAI, the introduction of generative AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11, the introduction of 365 Copilot function in Microsoft Edge browser, and the introduction of Bing as ChatGPT’s default search engine and more, in-depth cooperation with OpenAI.

“Reducing the risk of extinction posed by artificial intelligence should become a global priority along with other social-scale risks such as epidemics and nuclear war.” On May 30, local time, more than 350 top AI researchers, engineers and CEOs discussed AI’s impact on In the latest warning of the existential threat humans pose, the 22-word statement was posted on the website of the nonprofit Center for AI Safety.

Image source makemusic.sg

Stefanie Sun wrote a response to “AI Stefanie Sun” on the official website: You are not special, you are already predictable, and unfortunately, you are also malleable. At this moment, I feel like an audience member eating popcorn and sitting in the best seat of a movie theater.

On May 26, Lin Wenyue, a scholar, writer and translator, died at his home in the United States at the age of 90. He translated many classic Japanese literary works such as “The Tale of Genji”, “Izumi Shikibu Diary”, and “Pillow Soaker”. His son, Guo Siwei, said on social media that he obeyed his mother’s instructions not to give first aid, not to operate, and not to intubate, “Our dear mother, we are peacefully starting a new journey at our home in Oakland, California.”

Rock godmother Tina Turner died at her home in Switzerland on May 24 at the age of 83. She once founded the soul music group Ike & Tina Turner. She has won 8 Grammy Awards personally. Her works River Deep-Mountain High and Proud Mary were selected into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and she was called one of the greatest singers in history by Rolling Stone magazine.

At 7 pm on May 19th, Fu Min, the second son of Fu Lei and younger brother of Fu Cong, the translator Fu Min passed away in Pudong, Shanghai at the age of 86.

In the early morning of May 8, Tibetan director, screenwriter, writer, and professor of the Film Academy of China Academy of Art, Wanma Caidan, died in Tibet due to a sudden illness. He was 53 years old. Sheep”, “Lota”, “Quiet Mani Stone”, etc.



















Picture source @看老照片

On May 11, the Weibo account @看老照片 posted the last piece of content:

Hello everyone, I am the son of the owner of this Weibo account. My mother passed away due to illness last night, and this Weibo has stopped updating. Running this microblog during her lifetime was an important spiritual pillar of my mother, and I hope that the content posted can bring happiness to everyone.

I wish you all good health and take care.

The World Health Organization announced on May 5 that the new crown epidemic no longer constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern”.

Video source Youtube: Mae Stephens

Before this eccentric, funk-inspired pop hit, 19-year-old British girl Mae Stephens was working at a local supermarket chain, writing songs and posting them on her social media platforms. Until she heard her song broadcast on the radio station in the supermarket, she signed a contract with a record company and became a full-time musician. Everything was as wonderful as walking into a dream by stepping on the beat of this song.

Recently, it was reported that this year’s maternity files have basically been completed, and the number of births for the whole year can be roughly estimated based on the files. The conclusion is that the number of new births this year is less than 8 million. “Chinese Philanthropist” learned from several grassroots hospitals that the number of registered pregnant women is indeed declining this year. Some doctors said that the number of registered pregnant women has decreased by one-third.

Picture source character official account

“People” magazine talked with demographer Liang Jianzhang, and published “Why are young people nowadays not having children?” on May 26. 》, the message area gives the answers of individuals outside of macro policies and data.

