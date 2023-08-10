One week after the hack, PAMI enabled electronic prescriptions and medical orders

After having suffered a hack on Wednesday of last week, PAMI announced that it restored the issuance of electronic prescriptions and medical orders. In addition, paper prescriptions may be issued until Tuesday, August 15, although all prescriptions, in any format, are valid for 30 days.

The retirees and pensioners attached to the Comprehensive Medical Care Program had claimed that the resolution to go back to paper orders was complicated, since doctors and pharmacists took longer to give answers. According to the social work, its technical teams are working to try gradually regain functionality full of systems.

Consequently, in a statement released this Wednesday, PAMI announced that “as part of the systems restoration plan”, “all doctors and professionals, clinics, hospitals and sanatoriums, ophthalmological centers, diagnostic imaging centers, laboratories and opticians ” can now use the systems for the issuance of electronic prescriptions and medical orders.

Six days after the hack: at PAMI they ensure that medicines and benefits are safe

Regarding the medicinesindicated that “health professionals can return to issuing electronic prescriptions as they usually did” and that, “under this modality of mixed systemmembers will be able to attend pharmacies both with the electronic prescription and with the prescription on paper”.

Likewise, “the electronic medical order system has been reestablished throughout the national territory. Institutions and professionals are informed that they can now carry out the medical prescriptionsas well as the transmissions of the consultations and practices carried out during this last week”, they reported.

PAMI also established that affiliates You can now consult the medical record through the app and that, before any query, the member can “contact 138 or go to the nearest agency”.

PAMI hack: how it affects beneficiaries

Paper prescriptions: which ones are valid?

Members may pick up medications with paper prescriptions, as long as:

The prescriptions are correctly signed and stamped by the prescribing physician. The person who delivers them presents their credential in any of its formats: digital or virtual.

Only members who correctly comply with this procedure will be able to access free medicines with a paper prescription.

Cyber ​​attack on PAMI: “Before they asked for money, now they divulge information”, confirmed an expert

They recovered the app, but not the computers

A week after the hack, the problems continue and plant and contract employees work some 14,000 people who cannot turn on their machines. However, they assured that the information on the servers “is safeguarded and protected.”

Sources within the organization acknowledge that an internal communication circulated in which employees were asked to turn off all computers connected to the systemuntil further notice, to advance in a comprehensive formatting, and also “strictly” prohibits any person linked to PAMI to “connect and use a personal computer external to the Institute within the network by Wi-Fi or cable.”

The social work for the elderly seeks to convey peace of mind and emphasize that, beyond the logical complications of the cyber attack, up to now the monitoring of the dispensing of medicines in the pharmacy network indicates that “medicine consumption remains at usual volumes”.

ML / ED

