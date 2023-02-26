Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, February 26.[Review of important news]BTS’s owner HYBE has become SM’s largest shareholder; BLACKPINK’s world tour will be added in Bangkok; BTS Jimin will release his first solo album “FACE”; NewJeans’ cumulative sales of their debut album have exceeded one million.

▲BTS’ HYBE Becomes SM Entertainment’s Largest Shareholder

HYBE, the owner of BTS, stated on the 22nd that the company paid off the purchase of SM Entertainment‘s equity in advance and became its largest shareholder.

On the 10th of this month, HYBE signed an equity transfer contract with Lee Sooman, the founder, major shareholder and former chief producer of SM Entertainment, agreeing to purchase 14.8% of SM Entertainment’s shares held by Lee Sooman at a price of 422.8 billion won (about 2.237 billion yuan). HYBE originally planned to pay the equity transfer payment on the 6th of next month, but paid the payment in one lump sum on the same day, 12 days earlier than the original schedule.

File photo: HYBE headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, taken on February 10.yonhap news agency

▲BLACKPINK’s world tour will be held in Bangkok for two days in May

The brokerage company YG Entertainment stated on the 22nd that its girl group BLACKPINK’s world tour concert will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, the hometown of member LISA for two days in May.

BLACKPINK is currently on a world tour in Asia, and will add two more concerts in Bangkok on May 27th and 28th. When performing in Bangkok, the first stop of the World Tour in Asia in January this year, LISA said that she missed her fans in Thailand very much and wished to meet again here. It is worth mentioning that the site of the extra game is Thailand’s leading Rajamangala National Stadium.

Photo courtesy of BLACKPINK Yonhap News Agency/YG Entertainment (Photos are strictly prohibited to be reproduced)

▲BTS Jimin to release first solo album ‘FACE’ next month

The agency BIGHIT MUSIC announced on the 22nd that Jimin, a member of the boy group BTS, will release his first solo album “FACE” on March 24. This album tells the story of Jimin preparing for a new start as an artist by facing himself completely. Jimin will show his own music world through the new album.

Jimin has previously released solo singles such as “Lie” and “With You”. Recently, he sang “VIBE” with BIGBANG’s Taeyang, which aroused enthusiastic response from fans.

File photo: BTS member Jimin Photo provided by Yonhap News Agency/BIGHIT MUSIC (pictures are strictly prohibited to be reproduced)

▲Cumulative sales of girl group NewJeans’ debut album breaks one million

The agency ADOR said on the 20th that its girl group New Jeans released its debut album “New Jeans” in August last year, and its cumulative sales exceeded the 1 million mark.

According to the music chart Circle Chart (formerly GAON Chart), as of the 11th of this month, the cumulative sales volume of “New Jeans” is 1,036,811 copies. Including the first single album “OMG” released in January this year, NewJeans has two albums with cumulative sales exceeding one million. (over)

File photo: Girl group NewJeans Yonhap News Agency/ADOR photo courtesy (pictures are strictly prohibited to reprint and copy)

