one year after the murder, the trial will begin in July

Agustina Fernández was brutally attacked on July 2 during an alleged robbery. A few days later she died, the main suspect is Pablo Para, her neighbor and her friend. Silvana Capello, Agustin’s motherto spoke with BLACK RIVER RADIO about the progress of the investigation and the memory of his daughter.

“It is a difficult day, luckily I am at work with a busy head. But I still await your call” began Silvana Capello in the interview with «You on the air», by RÍO NEGRO RADIO. Today they are fulfilled 11 months of the murder that has a suspect awaiting trial.

At the beginning of 2022, Agustina Fernández arrived at Cipolletti, she came from La Pampa to study. She was a student of the Faculty of Medicine at the National University of Comahue. On July 2, during an alleged robbery in an apartment in the complex where she lived, she was seriously attacked. Days later the hospital doctors Pedro Moguillansky They determined that he was brain dead.

Silvana commented that in July the judicial process that will define who is guilty of Agustina’s death will begin. “Both parties (defense and prosecution) have to analyze the evidence and define the date within a year. It is the minimum that we have to give Agustina as a society ”he remarked.

In addition, Silvana expressed that the preventive detention of the main suspect, Pablo Parra, expires in the month of July. The complaint has already announced that they will request the extension.

On July 5th they will march to demand justice for Agustina in Cipolletti

On July 5th they will march to demand justice for Agustina in Cipolletti

“We are going to march in Cipolletti because those who have to do justice are there. A van will leave from Santa Rosa to transport people. We believe that the march will take place between 4 and 5 p.m.” commented Silvana Capello.

In the message disseminated by the family of the murdered young woman, it expresses “We demand justice, perpetual life for the murderer Pablo Parra.” The family explained that the reason for the march is “to put pressure and so that people do not forget the case.”

On December 22, the court ordered the arrest of Pablo Parra and accused him of the femicide of the Pampas student. Prosecutor Martín Pezzetta gathered with great secrecy the evidence that compromised him and cornered him after six months of investigation.

Listen to Silvana Capello, mother of Agustina Fernández in “Vos al aire” on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

