OnePlus Ace 3: Snapdragon 8 Gen3 Unveiled on Benchmark Website

OnePlus Ace 3 appears on benchmark website: Snapdragon 8 Gen3 blessing

Kuai Technology reported on November 9 that OnePlus Ace 3 appeared on the Geekbench benchmark website.Its model number is PJD110, and the overseas version will be named OnePlus 12R.

The Geekbench benchmark website shows,OnePlus Ace 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 mobile platformequipped with 16GB of memory, pre-installed Android 13, single-core score is 1723, multi-core score is 5164.

As we all know, Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is the standard for mainstream Android flagships this year.This chip adopts a new 1+2+2+3 architecture design, and the ultra-large core is upgraded from Snapdragon 8’s X2 to X3, with a frequency as high as 3.2GHz.

The four large cores include two A715s and two A710s respectively. The frequency has been increased from 2.75GHz to 2.85GHz on the previous generation platform. The small cores are consistent with the first generation Snapdragon 8 platform. They are also A510 and the frequency is also 2.0GHz.

In terms of cache, Snapdragon 8 Gen2 has been increased from 6MB to 8MB in the previous generation, and the memory has also been upgraded to support LPDDR5X 8533MT/s. The triple buffer memory specifications are consistent with the Dimensity 9200.

In addition, OnePlus Ace 3 will also debut with a 1.5K Oriental screen, equipped with a 5500 mAh battery, and supports 100W flash charging. The machine will be unveiled in Q1 next year.

