Watch "Demon Slayer" to learn Japanese: If you can only do one thing, make it the best.

Friends who have seen The Blade of Ghost Slayer should be familiar with the role of my wife Shanyi. The phrase “two knives in one season, two knives are handsome in one season” describes this character. The sentence we are going to learn today is what my wife Zenitsu’s master said when he taught Zenitsu.

This sentence tells us that even if the things we can do are limited, we should not give up easily. Most people have no way to become the top talent in all walks of life, but doing something good at something can also become an amazing person.

If you can only do one thing, master it!

The grammar ~しか～ない appears in this sentence, let’s learn this grammar together

Infix: verb (auxiliary) + only + no verb form

Meaning: to limit, only to

Here is an example for your reference

There is only one person in the classroom.

“Blade of Demon Slayer” is a juvenile manga written by Japanese manga artist Gotoge Kushiharu, which has been serialized since 2016. The manga tells the story of a young man Tanjiro who was killed by demons in a world where his family was killed by demons and his younger sister turned into a demon.

The animation of the first season of “Blade of Ghost Slayer” became the new hegemony of the year, and it also drove the sales of its comics, and even broke the annual sales champion of “One Piece” for more than ten years.

Not only that, the first theatrical version of the “Ghost Slayer” series also broke “Spirited Away”, which has always been the number one box office in Japanese film history.

His second work, “Ghost Slayer’s Blade Touring Guo” also scored as high as 9.5 points.

In terms of setting, “Demon Slayer” is actually not a new comic. There are many stories of fighting and catching ghosts in Japan, but “Demon Slayer” is the first to put forward a point of view: “Ghosts (enemies) used to be human.” This point of view is discussed when the defeated ghosts disappear. , will always awaken the memories of once human beings and trace their past meticulously. These pasts are also reflected through family relationships – almost every character has a story of a native family, and the reason why ghosts become ghosts is mostly because they were hurt by their family members. Family relationship is the real theme of “Blade of Ghost Slayer” in the guise of fighting comics.

My wife, Zenitsu, is a funny character in animation. She is always timid and cowardly with a yellow hair, and she always likes to cry. But when he is asleep, he will become another self. Shanyi who is asleep is very strong, but this kind of power is not without reason. This is the self that Shanyi has achieved through continuous practice every day.

Small tip (Shan Yi’s hair was actually struck yellow by lightning, as shown in the picture)

The sentences we learned appear in the chapter on Spider Mountain in Natian. My wife, Zenitsu, was so poisonous that she was about to fail in the fight against ghosts. At this time, Shanyi’s mind came to the memory of being with the master. In memory, Shanyi was bullied by his senior brother because he was not strong enough, but Shanyi still grew into a gentle person. Even though Shanyi practiced hard, he never became stronger. When Shanyi was about to give up on himself, the master did not give up on him. It was the master who tried his best to make Shanyi not give up on himself, and it was the master who taught Shanyi that “if you can only do one thing, make it the best”.

